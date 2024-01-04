"𝘛𝘰𝘰𝘵𝘢 𝘩𝘢𝘪 𝘊𝘢𝘱𝘦 𝘛𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘬𝘢 𝘨𝘩𝘢𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘥!"- Top 10 funny memes after Team India's victory in 2nd Test vs South Africa 

Team India registered a seven-wicket win against South Africa in the second Test on Thursday (January 4) in Cape Town. Courtesy of the win, they managed to salvage a1-1 draw in the two-match series. It is the second time the visitors have drawn a Test series on South African soil since the 2010-11 season.

This game was the shortest completed Test match in history, in terms of delieveries bowled, as it concluded after just 642 balls. South Africa batted first after winning the toss yesterday but were bundled out for 55 following a fiery six-wicket spell from Mohammed Siraj.

The visitors reached 153/4 before dramatically losing their last six wickets without adding a run to their first innings total. South Africa then began their second innings with a deficit of 98 runs and managed to score 176 on the back of Aiden Markram's blistering century (106 off 103).

Jasprit Bumrah was the wreaker in chief for India with the ball in the third innings as he scalped six wickets to derail South Africa's batting line-up. Team India raced to their target in 12 overs, losing just three wickets in the process.

Fans enjoyed the rapid conclusion of the second Test between the two teams. They expressed their reactions to India's win through memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best ones:

We knew it was going to be a short game and getting that first innings lead was important: Indian captain Rohit Sharma

At the post-match presentation, winning captain Rohit Sharma reflected on the historic victory (first Asian team to win at Cape Town), saying:

"Obviously, a great feat but I have said that we have to learn from mistakes we did at Centurion. The boys got rewarded for their bowling effort. We knew it was going to be a short game and getting that first innings lead was important.

On Siraj's defining spell in the morning session of day 1, Rohit added:

"It was a special spell and we wanted to keep the ball in the right areas. A lot of credit should go to Bumrah, Siraj, Mukesh and Prasidh. Whenever we come to this part of the world, we know that it's going to be challenging but we did well when we came here last time. We wanted to win the series obviously but South Africa is not an easy team to beat here.

About retiring Dean Elgar, Sharma concluded:

"He's been such an important player for South Africa and we spoke a lot on how we want to get him out early. I wish him all the best because we won't see a player like him often."

India will next be seen in action against Afghanistan from January 11 for a three-match T20I series at home.

