Top 10 funny memes after the toss in 1st T20I between India and New Zealand

Team India kicked off their three-match T20I series against New Zealand with their first match on Friday, January 27, in Ranchi. The hosts whitewashed the Kiwis' side in the preceding three-match ODI series and are high on confidence.

Indian captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl first in the first T20I. Shubman Gill got the nod ahead of Prithvi Shaw in the opening position. Kuldeep Yadav also pipped Yuzvendra Chahal for the lead spinner role in the side. Rahul Tripathi has managed to hold on to his spot at the number position in the batting line-up.

Here are the playing XIs:

India XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Fans observed the team composition of Men in Blue during the toss. They voiced their thoughts on social media platforms through memes ahead of the series opener.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"I can see dew now as well"- Team India captain Hardik Pandya on the reason behind choosing to bowl first

Speaking after winning the toss, Hardik Pandya attributed his decision of fielding first to the dew factor, which was present even before the start of the match. Pandya also opened up that they are playing with a young side and will look to have a great time on the field. He said:

"Looks like a very good track. The reason for bowling first is the ground will get wet in the second innings. I can see dew now as well. We're a young team, you'll see a lot of energy and a lot of people putting their bodies on the line. We just want to enjoy ourselves."

Pandya added:

"Playing the ODI series makes it quite easier to pass into the T20 series. Everyone is prepared well. Playing for India has been an honor for everyone. For quite a few, being in the team itself has been a great experience. That's the beauty of this team - everyone wants to learn."

Do you think Prithvi Shaw deserved a chance in playing XI in this match? Sound off in the comments section.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes