Top 10 funny Rohit Sharma memes after his dance video from a wedding ceremony went viral online

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently showcased his dancing skills during the wedding celebrations of his brother-in-law. Someone in attendance at the event captured it in a video, and it soon went viral on Twitter and Instagram platforms, from where fans caught a glimpse of it.

After winning the Test series against Australia by a 2-1 margin earlier this week in Ahmedabad, Rohit Sharma took a mini break to attend the wedding ceremony of his wife Ritika Sajdeh's brother Kunal Sajdeh. He missed the first ODI between India and Australia in Mumbai on Friday (March 17) for the same.

You can watch Rohit's dance moves in the video below:

Rohit Sharma's dance at his brother-in-law's marriage.

Rohit Sharma's lively dance moves and fun antics at the event entertained his fans on social media. They expressed their views on the same by sharing interesting memes on the Twitter platform. A section of fans also trolled him for skipping an international match to attend a personal event.

Here are some of the best memes on the matter:





India Vs Aus 1st ODI Begins From 1:30PM Today.. Meanwhile Our Captain

Rohit Sharma practicing really hard...

...ahead of his Nagin Dance performance!



Rohit Sharma practicing really hard... ahead of his Nagin Dance performance!

Rohit Sharma fans: Aise saans rok ke mat khade raho HitMan...

Rohit Sharma will return to lead the side in the 2nd ODI vs Australia on March 19

After missing the series opener, Rohit will be back at the helm of Team India on Sunday (March 19) for the second ODI against Australia in Vizag. Hardik Pandya led the side well in his absence in the first ODI on Friday, as the hosts won the match by five wickets.

Speaking to Star Sports, former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar recently reiterated the importance of Rohit Sharma's role going into the ODI World Cup later this year. He said:

“His record speaks for itself. You do not need to say anything about Rohit's performance in white-ball cricket. He has taken a slightly different approach at times, trying to be the aggressor at the top of the order."

He added:

"Maybe, he changed it a little bit in the last series, giving himself a little more time and got the hundred. I just hope he plays every game that India plays from now on, every one-day, because you want your captain out there to just have a pattern of play."

Do you agree with Agarkar's views above? Sound off in the comments section below.

