Top 10 funny Yo-Yo Test memes after BCCI makes it a mandatory selection criterion for Team India in 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conducted a meeting on Sunday, January 1, in Mumbai to review the Indian team's performances over the past year.

BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, Team India captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, chairman of the selection committee Chetan Sharma, and NCA head VVS Laxman attended the meeting.

They discussed the potential reasons behind India's below-par performances in the Asia Cup, T20 World Cup semi-final, and ODI series in Bangladesh. The members identified issues like taxing scheduling, workload management, and fitness concerns as some of the major factors that significantly dented the team's performance last year.

High-profile players like Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rohit Sharma had to deal with fitness issues regularly in 2022, missing many matches. Bumrah and Jadeja even missed the T20 World Cup, which forced the team management to change their playing XI to ensure balance in both departments.

With the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India in mind, the BCCI has decided to re-introduce the Yo-Yo test to ensure that only fit players make it to the squad. Players will also have to pass the DEXA (Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry) scan to be eligible for selection. The DEXA test checks bone density and helps identify players susceptible to any probable fractures due to low bone density.

A statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India after the meeting read:

"The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team. The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of the selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players.

"Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023."

Fans troll Team India players like Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw after BCCI brings back the Yo-Yo fitness test

Indian cricket fans took note of the key takeaways from the BCCI's meeting on Sunday. They expressed their views on the Indian cricket board's strict fitness policy in 2023 by sharing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

