New Zealand captain Kane Williamson once again faced the wrath of fans after his sedate innings against India at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 20. He scored 61 runs from 52 balls in a steep chase of 192 and failed to provide momentum for his side.

After being put into bat first in the second T20I, Team India posted a daunting total of 191/6, courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav's superlative century. Tim Southee (3/34) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis side.

In response, the hosts got off to a poor start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar swung the ball prodigiously and dismissed Finn Allen for a two-ball duck. Kane Williamson and Devon Conway (25) tried to weather the storm by compiling a steady 56-run partnership. However, Washington Sundar then castled out the southpaw.

Yuzvendra Chahal (2/26) then spun a web around the middle-order batters to put India in the driver's seat. Chahal picked up crucial wickets of James Neesham and Glenn Phillips to derail the Kiwis' chase.

Kane Williamson tried to wage a lone war but could not switch gears and score briskly. He perished in the 18th over after a lethargic knock. New Zealand eventually skittled out for 126 and lost the match by 65 runs.

Speaking after the game, the Blackcaps skipper said:

"It was not our best effort. That was one of the best knocks (Suryakumar Yadav's innings) I have ever seen. Some of those shots, I have never seen. That was next level. They were outstanding and we weren't up to the task. It was frustrating but keeps pointing back to Suryakumar and the way he went about."

He added:

"We didn't get momentum with the ball, didn't get enough wickets and didn't get momentum with the bat either. It was frustrating. It did swing a bit (during the chase). Important to look at those few areas and improve. Need to look at the small margins. T20 can be like that sometimes."

Fans troll Kane Williamson for his slow 61-run knock against India

Cricket fans on social media were highly disappointed with Kane Williamson's lack of attacking intent in the big chase. They trolled him by sharing hilarious memes on Twitter and Instagram.

Here is a collection of the best memes on the matter:

Both teams will face in the final T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, November 22, in Napier. The series stands at 1-0 in favor of India after the first match was washed out due to rain.

