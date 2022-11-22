Team India's top order continues to be a concern for the side after another failure in the final T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand on Tuesday, November 22, at McLean Park in Napier.

New Zealand batted first after winning the toss and put up a decent total of 160. The Kiwis could have added a few more runs to that tally if not for an unexpected collapse in the death overs.

Devon Conway (59) and Glenn Phillips (54) starred for the hosts in the batting department. Mohammed Siraj (4/17) and Arshdeep Singh (4/37) starred with the ball for India.

In response, Ishan Kishan (10 off 11 balls) and Rishabh Pant (11) tried to play aggressively from the onset. However, both perished cheaply by playing rash shots, much to the fans' frustration.

Shreyas Iyer's tryst with short-pitched bowling continued as he departed for a golden duck in the third over, leaving his side in a heap of trouble at 21/3.

Indian cricket fans were highly disappointed to see poor showing from Kishan and Pant in the top order after getting repeated chances. They pointed out that talented players like Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson were warming the bench. Fans trolled the openers on social media platforms for the same through some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Vishal Verma @VishalVerma_9

#NZvsIND #RishabhPant #SanjuSamson Sanju Samson fans watching Rishabh Pant, flat pitch bully Shreyas Iyer & Ishan Kishan getting selected ahead of him in T20 despite countless opportunities & failures! Sanju Samson fans watching Rishabh Pant, flat pitch bully Shreyas Iyer & Ishan Kishan getting selected ahead of him in T20 despite countless opportunities & failures!#NZvsIND #RishabhPant #SanjuSamson https://t.co/W4bRzmUkT1

Registanroyals @registanroyals



BCCI says, Well done my boy well done. How many more trials you require? 50? 100?



#RishabhPant #BCCI #INDvNZ #CricketTwitter #SanjuSamson #IndianCricketTeam #Fraud 66 trial matches completed by Rishabh Pant in T20IS...BCCI says, Well done my boy well done. How many more trials you require? 50? 100? 66 trial matches completed by Rishabh Pant in T20IS...BCCI says, Well done my boy well done. How many more trials you require? 50? 100? #RishabhPant #BCCI #INDvNZ #CricketTwitter #SanjuSamson #IndianCricketTeam #Fraud https://t.co/qU0rt1pDKH

Amul Joshi @amul_joshi



#RishabhPant #CricketOnPrime Even the brands are aware about Rishab Pants batting form and writing the script accordingly. Even the brands are aware about Rishab Pants batting form and writing the script accordingly.#RishabhPant #CricketOnPrime https://t.co/9zAhDvMnVo

Hardik Pandya's 30* keeps India afloat after a top-order collapse before the match ended in a tie

After losing three early wickets, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya did not go into their shells. They resorted to counter-attacking gameplay at this juncture and kept their scoring rate brisk. Ish Sodhi provided New Zealand with a massive breakthrough by dismissing Suryakumar Yadav in the seventh over.

Hardik Pandya (30*) then led Team India to 75/4 in nine overs, along with Deepak Hooda (9), before rain intervened in the proceedings. The scores were level at the nine-over mark according to the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method. The contest ended in a tie due to persistent rain.

Poll : 0 votes