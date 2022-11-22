Create

Top 10 funny memes as Team India's top-order fails miserably in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand

By Balakrishna
Modified Nov 22, 2022 04:06 PM IST
Rishabh Pant failed to convert the start yet again on Tuesday
Rishabh Pant failed to convert the start yet again on Tuesday

Team India's top order continues to be a concern for the side after another failure in the final T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand on Tuesday, November 22, at McLean Park in Napier.

New Zealand batted first after winning the toss and put up a decent total of 160. The Kiwis could have added a few more runs to that tally if not for an unexpected collapse in the death overs.

Devon Conway (59) and Glenn Phillips (54) starred for the hosts in the batting department. Mohammed Siraj (4/17) and Arshdeep Singh (4/37) starred with the ball for India.

In response, Ishan Kishan (10 off 11 balls) and Rishabh Pant (11) tried to play aggressively from the onset. However, both perished cheaply by playing rash shots, much to the fans' frustration.

Shreyas Iyer's tryst with short-pitched bowling continued as he departed for a golden duck in the third over, leaving his side in a heap of trouble at 21/3.

Indian cricket fans were highly disappointed to see poor showing from Kishan and Pant in the top order after getting repeated chances. They pointed out that talented players like Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson were warming the bench. Fans trolled the openers on social media platforms for the same through some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Sanju Samson fans watching Rishabh Pant, flat pitch bully Shreyas Iyer & Ishan Kishan getting selected ahead of him in T20 despite countless opportunities & failures!#NZvsIND #RishabhPant #SanjuSamson https://t.co/W4bRzmUkT1
#RishabhPant thank u for your test batting contribution 👏👏. Lunt ✌️ in T20I #INDVSNZ #NZvIND https://t.co/MtwVfk5vCQ
66 trial matches completed by Rishabh Pant in T20IS...BCCI says, Well done my boy well done. How many more trials you require? 50? 100? #RishabhPant #BCCI #INDvNZ #CricketTwitter #SanjuSamson #IndianCricketTeam #Fraud https://t.co/qU0rt1pDKH
#SanjuSamson watching performance of #RishabhPant #ishankishan and #shreyasiyer𓃬 be like:#INDvsNZ#NZvIND https://t.co/5A0WXKHIoD
#RishabhPant#NZvIND #SanjuSamson T20 matches - *Exists*Rishab Pant - https://t.co/PTPMaZIXNL
Even the brands are aware about Rishab Pants batting form and writing the script accordingly.#RishabhPant #CricketOnPrime https://t.co/9zAhDvMnVo

Hardik Pandya's 30* keeps India afloat after a top-order collapse before the match ended in a tie

After losing three early wickets, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya did not go into their shells. They resorted to counter-attacking gameplay at this juncture and kept their scoring rate brisk. Ish Sodhi provided New Zealand with a massive breakthrough by dismissing Suryakumar Yadav in the seventh over.

Hardik Pandya (30*) then led Team India to 75/4 in nine overs, along with Deepak Hooda (9), before rain intervened in the proceedings. The scores were level at the nine-over mark according to the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method. The contest ended in a tie due to persistent rain.

Get IND vs NZ Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on India vs New Zealand 2022.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...