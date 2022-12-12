Top 10 memes as Indian Women's team edge out mighty Australian side in an epic thriller 

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's team defeated Australia in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday, December 11, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The Super Over decided the winner of the match as the scores were tied after the second innings. The series is now level at 1-1.

Australia batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Skipper Alyssa Healy (25 off 15 balls) gave her side a brisk start before Deepti Sharma dismissed her in the fourth over. Beth Mooney (82*) and Tahlia McGrath (70*) then stitched up an unbeaten 158-run partnership for the second wicket and took Australia to a daunting total of 187/1.

In reply, Shafali Verma (34 off 23 balls) and Smriti Mandhana laid a solid platform for India in the chase with their 76-run opening stand. Annabel Sutherland gave the first breakthrough to the visitors by sending Varma back to the pavilion in the ninth over.

Smriti Mandhana (79 off 49 balls) continued the onslaught at the other end to keep the hosts' chase on track and notched up a fluent half-century. The Australian bowlers then dismissed Harmanpreet Kaur (21) and Mandhana in successive overs to get their side back in the contest.

The situation became tense in the death overs as India lost settled batters, and the Aussie bowlers slipped in a couple of quiet overs to increase the required run rate. Richa Ghosh (26* off 13 balls) and Devika Vaidya (11* off 5 balls) played invaluable cameos but could not get their side over the line as India reached 187/5 after 20 overs.

Women in Blue batted first in the Super Over and amassed 20 runs. Smriti Mandhana once again led the charge for her side by smashing 13 runs, while Richa Ghosh contributed six runs. The visitors could only score 16 runs in response and went on to lose their first T20I match in 2022.

Fans react after the Indian Women's team's sensational super over win against Australia in the second T20I

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed a thrilling second T20I between the Indian and Australian Women's teams on Sunday. They expressed their reactions through some intriguing memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Both sides will next face off in the third T20I on Wednesday, December 14, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

