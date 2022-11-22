Mohammed Siraj bowled a wonderful spell against New Zealand and played a crucial role in restricting them to 160 in the third T20I on Tuesday, November 22, at McLean Park in Napier.

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first in the contest. Finn Allen's torrid run of form continued as he failed yet again, departing in the second over after scoring just three runs. Mark Chapman (12), who came in for Kane Williamson, also could not make the most of the opportunity.

Devon Conway (59) and Glenn Phillips (54) hit half-centuries to keep their side on track for a healthy total. However, a dramatic collapse completely derailed New Zealand's charge at this juncture.

At 130/2, the Kiwis regularly lost wickets and found themselves bundling out for 160 in 19.4 overs.

Mohammed Siraj (4/17) triggered the collapse by dismissing Glenn Phillips in the 16th over. Arshdeep Singh (4/37) complemented him well with an effective spell from the other end. Siraj reflected on the first innings at the mid-innings break and said:

"Recently, I was with the World Cup squad, so I was preparing myself with the team. On this wicket, the hard-length deliveries are the way to go. That was my plan. If they hit from there, it's okay, but my plan was to hit those lengths as much as possible.

"160-165 is a good total with the way the pitch is playing but our batters will fancy themselves because of the short boundaries here."

Fans react after Mohammed Siraj's match-defining spell in the first innings of the 3rd T20I against New Zealand

Fans enjoyed the intense action between the two sides in the first innings of the contest. They took to social media platforms to express their views on the first half of the game by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the reactions:

After six overs, Team India reached 58/3 in the run-chase of 161.

