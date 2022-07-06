Top 10 Virat Kohli memes after he drops out of top 10 in latest ICC Test batsman rankings

Former Team India captain Virat Kohli has dropped out of the top 10 in the latest ICC Test batsman rankings. After his twin failures (11 and 20) in the recently-concluded Edgbaston Test, Kohli lost three places. He now occupies the 13th position on the list. The 33-year-old is out of the top 10 Test batters list for the first time since 2016.

His teammate Rishabh Pant has managed to jump six places and move to a career-best fifth position. The wicketkeeper-batter has been in sensational form in the Test format this year.

Fans reaction on Virat Kohli's drop in ranking

Since 2020, Virat Kohli has played 18 Test matches and scored 872 runs at an average of 27.25, including six half-centuries. Indian cricket fans are highly disappointed to witness Kohli's waning form in Test cricket and his subsequent decline in the rankings.

Fans took note of the latest developments in the ICC Test rankings and responded through some engaging memes on social media platforms. Here is a collection of the best memes:

V༙I༙R༙A༙T༙ S༙T༙A༙N༙ ᵛᵏ @Viratstan_ Virat Kohli for the first time in 2,053 days is out of Top 10 of ICC Test Ranking for batsman. Virat Kohli for the first time in 2,053 days is out of Top 10 of ICC Test Ranking for batsman. https://t.co/gu1x2cvSrF

Em!N€nt $oC!@li$t @NosaneEmi Jay Shah and Ganguly when they catch Virat Kohli who is on his way to ad-shoot

🅰🆁🅿🅸🆃🅰 🆁🅾🆈 @ArpitaRoy42



Yasa18 @SibtainYasa Others-: Virat Kohli is finished now.

AD @isCommonEra Viva la Vida is just a Coldplay song, not anyone's life story.



Former England spinner Graeme Swann defends under-fire Virat Kohli after paltry returns in Edgbaston Test

Former England spinner Graeme Swann opined that the talismanic batter looked at ease during his stay at the crease in the second innings of the Edgbaston Test. However, he deemed Kohli's wicket-taking delivery as unplayable, and there was nothing much he could do about it.

Ben Stokes caught Virat Kohli off-guard with a length ball that bounced more than expected. The Indian batter was caught by surprise and Joe Root took the catch after a spill from wicketkeeper Sam Billings.

Speaking on Sony Sports, Swann said:

"You can say what you want, but I don’t care. Anyone batting in any period of Test history, if you can survive that delivery you are very, very lucky. That is unplayable. It was a lucky catch in the end. Regardless, if you are looking to get on the front foot or backfoot that ball is a rip-snorter."

He continued:

"From an English cricket point of view, I often find that whenever Indian commentators talk about Virat, I always think - "wow they are quite harsh on him". The standards are so high for Virat, I thought he was very at ease today."

Virat Kohli will be back in action soon as he joins the Indian T20I squad before the second T20I against England on July 9.

