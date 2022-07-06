Top 10 Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma memes after the duo skip West Indies tour amidst lean batting form concerns

Team India selectors on Wednesday rested senior statesmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting July 22. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Shami, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah also missed out due to workload management amidst a busy cricketing schedule.

Soon after the announcement, there was a hue and cry on social media. Considering Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's indifferent batting form in recent times, the selectors' decision to rest them didn't sit well with the Indian cricket fans. They felt the duo should have participated in this series, which could have helped the stalwarts regain their batting rhythm.

Even former Indian bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan took a dig at the move, tweeting:

"No one comes back to form while resting...."

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan No one comes back to form while resting… No one comes back to form while resting…

Fans' reaction to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli skipping the WI tour

Fans expressed their displeasure over the same through fascinating memes on social media. Here is a collection of some of the best memes:

° @anubhav__tweets Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after playing just one series Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after playing just one series https://t.co/u0UvRIE5so

Shwet Dalal @imshwet25



#INDvENG #IndvsWI Rohit sharma and virat kohli to Chetan sharma after playing 3 matches in any series Rohit sharma and virat kohli to Chetan sharma after playing 3 matches in any series#INDvENG #IndvsWI https://t.co/fYJ8bqjmf2

Prithvi @Puneite_ Selectors to Rohit and Kohli after playing one series. Selectors to Rohit and Kohli after playing one series. https://t.co/4ew9wTVrgi

SwatKat💃 @swatic12 Virat, Rohit and Bumrah watching BCCI announce ODI squad Virat, Rohit and Bumrah watching BCCI announce ODI squad https://t.co/0CtDIGetCt

Anurag @viratians25 Rohit Sharma take rest after one series Rohit Sharma take rest after one series https://t.co/Ez0OB8A6jI

Mohit @MohitRohitian Your brain if u think Rohit and Kohli are themselves taking rest after every other series ~ Your brain if u think Rohit and Kohli are themselves taking rest after every other series ~ https://t.co/2C1BvtnrkP

SNM @_SNM27



Rest hi karana tha toh England ke khilaf karate. @mufaddal_vohra Virat: bisi jinke ke khilaf runs milte hai unhike khilaf inhe rest karana hai...Rest hi karana tha toh England ke khilaf karate. @mufaddal_vohra Virat: bisi jinke ke khilaf runs milte hai unhike khilaf inhe rest karana hai...Rest hi karana tha toh England ke khilaf karate. https://t.co/OCxY4qjsWr

Khushi🌻 @hit_wicket__

#IndvsWI Again rested for West Indies ODI series. KITNA REST BHAI?? Again rested for West Indies ODI series. KITNA REST BHAI?? #IndvsWI https://t.co/wRbQiwlwXP

Shikhar Dhawan to lead Team India in the absence of Rohit Sharma

Selectors decided to hand over the ODI captaincy to Shikhar Dhawan for the three-match series against West Indies in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. It is the second captaincy stint for the southpaw after having led a second-string Indian side during the Sri Lanka tour in 2021.

After the first ODI on July 22, the second and third matches of the series will be played on July 24 and 27, respectively. Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, will host all three games.

India's squad for West Indies ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far