Top 10 Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma memes after the duo skip West Indies tour amidst lean batting form concerns

Fans weren't happy with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being rested
Modified Jul 06, 2022 09:18 PM IST

Team India selectors on Wednesday rested senior statesmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting July 22. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Shami, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah also missed out due to workload management amidst a busy cricketing schedule.

Soon after the announcement, there was a hue and cry on social media. Considering Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's indifferent batting form in recent times, the selectors' decision to rest them didn't sit well with the Indian cricket fans. They felt the duo should have participated in this series, which could have helped the stalwarts regain their batting rhythm.

Even former Indian bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan took a dig at the move, tweeting:

"No one comes back to form while resting...."
No one comes back to form while resting…

Fans' reaction to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli skipping the WI tour

Fans expressed their displeasure over the same through fascinating memes on social media. Here is a collection of some of the best memes:

BCCI to Virat kohli, Rohit Sharma after every series https://t.co/4v7SEEmSoG
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after playing just one series https://t.co/u0UvRIE5so
Rohit sharma and virat kohli to Chetan sharma after playing 3 matches in any series#INDvENG #IndvsWI https://t.co/fYJ8bqjmf2
Selectors to Rohit and Kohli after playing one series. https://t.co/4ew9wTVrgi
Virat, Rohit and Bumrah watching BCCI announce ODI squad https://t.co/0CtDIGetCt
NobodySenior players of ICT #indvswi https://t.co/lFHvzKF6dV
Rohit Sharma take rest after one series https://t.co/Ez0OB8A6jI
Your brain if u think Rohit and Kohli are themselves taking rest after every other series ~ https://t.co/2C1BvtnrkP
@mufaddal_vohra Virat: bisi jinke ke khilaf runs milte hai unhike khilaf inhe rest karana hai...Rest hi karana tha toh England ke khilaf karate. https://t.co/OCxY4qjsWr
Again rested for West Indies ODI series. KITNA REST BHAI?? #IndvsWI https://t.co/wRbQiwlwXP

Shikhar Dhawan to lead Team India in the absence of Rohit Sharma

Selectors decided to hand over the ODI captaincy to Shikhar Dhawan for the three-match series against West Indies in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. It is the second captaincy stint for the southpaw after having led a second-string Indian side during the Sri Lanka tour in 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

After the first ODI on July 22, the second and third matches of the series will be played on July 24 and 27, respectively. Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, will host all three games.

India's squad for West Indies ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

