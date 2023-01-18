Top 10 Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma memes after their flop show in 1st ODI against New Zealand

Team India stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli left fans disappointed with their flop show against New Zealand in the ODI series opener in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

After opting to bat first, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started things watchfully, as it was not a completely flat surface. The Indian captain hit a couple of sixes and played the role of aggressor in the first powerplay, while his partner Gill took some time to get himself in.

Rohit Sharma looked in great rhythm but threw his wicket once again after getting set. He perished in the 13th over, trying to slog Blair Tickner over towards long-on. Virat Kohli (eight off 10 balls) walked in at number three and hit a wonderful boundary through the covers to get himself going. However, Mitchell Santner cleaned him up in the 16th over to give New Zealand a massive breakthrough.

Fans took to Twitter and Instagram to vent their frustration after Rohit and Virat got out cheaply. They were unhappy with the Indian captain's inability to convert the start, which has become a pattern in recent times.

Fans trolled Sharma and Kohli for not contributing to the team's cause by sharing hilarious memes. Here is a collection of some of the best memes:

"We should talk to him in the same space like we used to when Virat Kohli didn’t get a 100" - Gautam Gambhir on Rohit Sharma's recent batting woes

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir, meanwhile, has criticized Rohit Sharma for not converting his starts. He feels that the Indian captain's shortcomings with the bat need to be under the scanner the same way as when Virat Kohli struggled to hit a century for more than three years.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gambhir analyzed Rohit Sharma's recent batting performances, saying:

"I think we should talk to him in the same space like we used to when Virat Kohli didn’t get a 100 in last three and a half years. So we should be equally hard on Rohit Sharma because 50 innings in international cricket is quite a lot. It’s not you didn’t get a 100 in one or two series, and that is one thing that is missing in Rohit’s game from the last World Cup.

Gambhir added:

"He used to get those big 100s, this time he’s looking in good form, he’s hitting the ball well but he has to convert. One thing that has stood out for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and Virat has got it back, Rohit Sharma needs to get it back at least before the World Cup because these two guys will be extremely important if India has to go all the way and win the World Cup."

Do you agree with Gambhir's assessment? Sound off in the comments section.

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : 0 votes