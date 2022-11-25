After losing the T20I series, New Zealand made a strong comeback by registering a victory in the first ODI against Team India on Friday, November 25, at Eden Park in Auckland. The Kiwis now lead the three-match series 1-0.

After being put into bat first, India managed to post 307/6 in 50 overs in the first innings. Shreyas Iyer (80), Shikhar Dhawan (72), and Shubman Gill (50) starred for the Men in Blue by notching up half-centuries. Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav had poor showings in the middle order while Sanju Samson chipped in with a useful 36-run knock.

Washington Sundar stole the show in the death overs with a magnificent cameo, which helped Team India breach the 300-run mark. Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee scalped three wickets apiece for the hosts.

In response, the New Zealand openers began the innings cautiously. Shardul Thakur swung the ball and constantly troubled the openers. He dismissed Finn Allen's wicket in the eighth over to give India their first breakthrough.

Debutant Umran Malik then bowled a fiery spell, picking up two wickets to reduce the hosts to 88/3 in 20 overs. He looked impressive in the first half of his spell as he consistently bowled at a high pace without erring in lengths.

Tom Latham (145*) and Kane Williamson (94*) weathered the storm and gradually took the attack to the bowlers by exploiting the weird angles of the ground. Latham played the role of aggressor in the match-winning 321-run partnership, while Williamson was happy to anchor the innings.

The duo helped New Zealand reach 309/3 in 47.1 overs and win the match comfortably by seven wickets. The Indian bowlers began well but looked clueless in the second half of the innings.

Fans react after India's clinical seven-wicket loss against New Zealand in the 1st ODI

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the ODI series opener between India and New Zealand in Auckland. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Both teams will square off in the second ODI of the series in Hamilton on Sunday, November 27.

