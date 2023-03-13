Top funny memes after Virat Kohli trolls Nitin Menon with a funny comment on Day 5 of 4th India vs Australia Test

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli engaged in some fun banter with on-field umpire Nitin Menon during play on Day 5 (Monday, March 13) of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad.

The match ended in a draw as Australia reached 175/2 in the third session before both captains agreed to shake hands. India won the series by a 2-1 margin, clinching the trophy for the fourth time on the trot.

During Australia's second innings on Monday, umpire Nitin Menon adjudged Travis Head not out after India appealed. Rohit Sharma went on to opt for DRS in the hope of reversing the decision. Replays showed that the ball only marginally hit the stumps and deemed it an umpire's call. The third umpire then prompted Menon to stay with his original decision of not out.

Soon after, on a lighter note, Virat Kohli said that it would have been given out if he was the batter in question. Nitin Menon nodded in response and jokingly lifted his finger, signaling out with a smile.

Fans observed the funny incident during the match. They went on to express their views on it by compiling hilarious memes.

"I was getting a few good scores but not to the capabilities that I have" - Virat Kohli after receiving player of the match award in 4th Test vs Australia

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli opened up about his dissatisfaction about not being able to convert his starts into substantial knocks in the recent past. He stated that he was delighted after overcoming this blip and contributing to the team's cause in the fourth Test.

Kohli said:

"To be honest, the expectation that I have for myself as a player is most important to me. I was getting a few good scores but not to the capabilities that I have and to which I have played in the past. But it does feel good to get this hundred and contribute in this manner for the team."

Shedding light on his gameplan while batting, he added:

"As a professional, it is important to play well for the team. Otherwise, in sport, these things don't really fall in place. So I was satisfied with my own effort more than anything else. With Shreyas Iyer not available to bat, I decided not to play any rash shot and just keep batting to keep the scoreboard ticking over. That mindset helped in carrying along in this game."

Virat Kohli will be back in action later this week when India faces Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday (March 17) in Mumbai.

