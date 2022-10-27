Create

T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny KL Rahul memes after his failure against the Netherlands

By Balakrishna
Modified Oct 27, 2022 02:00 PM IST
Team India opener KL Rahul endured another poor outing in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. In India's second Super 12 match against the Netherlands on Thursday (October 27) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Rahul departed in the third over after scoring just nine runs from 12 balls.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first on a used surface. Paul van Meekeren stunned the Men in Blue with an early breakthrough by sending star opener KL Rahul back to the pavilion via leg-before wicket (LBW) dismissal.

The Indian captain seemed to have suggested to Rahul that the ball might be going down the leg stump. However, he walked back to the pavilion without taking a review. Replays later demonstrated that the ball indeed missed the stumps.

Fans were extremely disappointed with yet another failure of KL Rahul in the ongoing tournament. They trolled him brutally for the same by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

What Rahul must be feeling rn: #INDvsNED #KLRahul𓃵 https://t.co/tLw1oqdtPe
KL Rahul proving everyone wrong by not performing against Netherlands too.KL Rahul score 9 run.#INDvsNED #T20WorldCup #KLRahul𓃵 https://t.co/2hgK7nmgLt
Still a better opener than Kl Rahul #KLRahul𓃵 #T20WC2022 https://t.co/6nD1nhM4SE
@cricketaakash picked his top 3 #T20WorldCup2022 highest run scorer.Warner after this :- 5(6) , 11(10) Buttler after this :- 18(18), 0(2)KL Rahul after this :- 4(8), 9(12)#T20WorldCup #KLRahul𓃵 #Warner #T20WC2022 #INDvsNED Fans to @cricketaakash RN : https://t.co/HVBxjFVYZb
Kl Rahul to all Indians who expect he will score today #KLRahul𓃵 https://t.co/hFaiIdEzdW
Meanwhile #KLRahul after early dismissal against Netherlands today. #KLRahul𓃵 https://t.co/uXNUepHS99
Thank you KL RAHUL.#KLRahul𓃵 https://t.co/iGMzrlMEpf
Rahul after not performing against a weak team: #KLRahul𓃵 #INDvsNED https://t.co/L2oVbHqaBQ
BCCI To klol 🤮#KLRahul𓃵 https://t.co/3DgKuqRe6f
#INDvsNEDAfter seeing #KLRahul𓃵 performance in international matches, His Mom https://t.co/gLmoob4qY8

Rohit Sharma's rusty half-century helps India recover after KL Rahul's departure

After Rahul's departure, Rohit Sharma built a 73-run partnership with Virat Kohli for the second wicket to stabilize his side's innings. He played the role of the aggressor while Kohli dropped the anchor.

The Netherlands players bowled with discipline and successfully managed to restrict the duo from scoring freely. They could have even dismissed the Indian captain cheaply if not for a dropped catch from Tim Pringle.

Rohit Sharma labored his way to a 35-ball half-century before perishing in the 12th over. He hit a couple of trademark pull shots for sixes but did not look at ease for the most part during his stay at the crease.

After 15 overs, Team India have reached 114/2 with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease.

