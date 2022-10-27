Team India opener KL Rahul endured another poor outing in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. In India's second Super 12 match against the Netherlands on Thursday (October 27) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Rahul departed in the third over after scoring just nine runs from 12 balls.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first on a used surface. Paul van Meekeren stunned the Men in Blue with an early breakthrough by sending star opener KL Rahul back to the pavilion via leg-before wicket (LBW) dismissal.

The Indian captain seemed to have suggested to Rahul that the ball might be going down the leg stump. However, he walked back to the pavilion without taking a review. Replays later demonstrated that the ball indeed missed the stumps.

Fans were extremely disappointed with yet another failure of KL Rahul in the ongoing tournament. They trolled him brutally for the same by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

parikshit raj @parikshitraj15

KL Rahul score 9 run.

#INDvsNED #T20WorldCup #KLRahul𓃵 KL Rahul proving everyone wrong by not performing against Netherlands too.KL Rahul score 9 run. KL Rahul proving everyone wrong by not performing against Netherlands too.KL Rahul score 9 run.#INDvsNED #T20WorldCup #KLRahul𓃵 https://t.co/2hgK7nmgLt

Sumit @sumittkar



#KLRahul𓃵 Kl Rahul to all Indians who expect he will score today Kl Rahul to all Indians who expect he will score today #KLRahul𓃵 https://t.co/hFaiIdEzdW

Rohit Sharma's rusty half-century helps India recover after KL Rahul's departure

After Rahul's departure, Rohit Sharma built a 73-run partnership with Virat Kohli for the second wicket to stabilize his side's innings. He played the role of the aggressor while Kohli dropped the anchor.

The Netherlands players bowled with discipline and successfully managed to restrict the duo from scoring freely. They could have even dismissed the Indian captain cheaply if not for a dropped catch from Tim Pringle.

Rohit Sharma labored his way to a 35-ball half-century before perishing in the 12th over. He hit a couple of trademark pull shots for sixes but did not look at ease for the most part during his stay at the crease.

After 15 overs, Team India have reached 114/2 with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease.

