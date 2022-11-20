Suryakumar Yadav continued his sensational form by slamming his second T20I century in the second T20I against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 20.

Team India batted first in the contest after losing the toss. They went in with a fresh opening pair of Ishan Kishan-Rishabh Pant for this contest.

However, the aggressive southpaws failed to get their team off to a fast start. Rishabh Pant (6 off 13 balls) struggled miserably before departing in the sixth over with 36 on the scoreboard.

Ishan Kishan (36) looked a bit better but failed to convert his start. Suryakumar Yadav took the onus upon himself and carried the inexperienced middle order on his shoulders. Mumbaikar played his trademark 360-degree shots to score quickly.

Even though Surya did not receive much support from other batters, he kept playing aggressively and stroked his way to a sensational century.

Tim Southee (3/34) picked up a hat-trick and managed to keep Suryakumar Yadav (111* off 54 balls) away from the strike in the last over to restrict India to 191/6.

Yadav reflected on the first inning at the mid-innings break and said:

"A hundred is always special, but at the same time, it was really important for me to bat till the very end. Hardik was telling me to bat till the 18th or 19th over, and get to a score of 185 or so. "

He added:

"After the end of the 16th over, we had a chat about taking it deep. It was important to maximise the last few overs. Have been doing the same things over and over again, in the nets. It's just coming off for me."

Fans react after Suryakumar Yadav powers India to 191/6 against New Zealand

Fans enjoyed the intense action between the two sides in the first innings of the contest. They took to social media platforms to express their views on the first half of the game by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the reactions:

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

Always on fire. In a league of his own.



#SuryaKumarYadav SKY these days.Always on fire. In a league of his own. SKY these days.Always on fire. In a league of his own.#SuryaKumarYadav https://t.co/kDPfgfhmp9

After 9 overs, New Zealand reached 63/2 in the chase of 192.

