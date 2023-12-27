"Top ten in the Indian history of Tests"- Sunil Gavaskar's massive praise for KL Rahul after sensational hundred in IND vs SA first Test

Former Indian legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar believes KL Rahul's hundred in the first Test against South Africa at Centurion deserves to be listed in the top ten centuries in the history of Indian Test cricket.

The ball seamed all over the place and India were in deep trouble at 121/6. However, Rahul batted incredibly well with the lower order to ensure they got to a fighting total of 245 in their first innings.

Here's what Sunil Gavaskar had to say about KL Rahul's hundred while on air in Hindi commentary:

"I have been watching cricket since 50 years, I can surely say this hundred by Rahul is in the top ten in the Indian history of Tests, because this is a different kind of pitch. Here, a batter would never have the confidence that he is set. The ball can do anything anytime."

He further added:

"Playing such a knock despite that, especially today… he was unbeaten on 70 yesterday but only had Siraj and Prasidh Krishna for company today. When Siraj got out, (Rahul) was on 95. The shot with which he reached his hundred, no praise would be enough for it. It was a length ball and he played a shot that you would normally see in T20s. Amazing."

KL Rahul is the 'Centurion of Centurion': Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar explained why his former teammate and legendary Indian batter Dilip Vengsarkar was 'Lord of Lord's'. Vengsarkar had smashed three hundreds at Lord's and Gavaskar feels KL Rahul also deserves a name for having two centuries in two Tests at Centurion.

On this, he stated:

"Dilip Vengsarkar had scored three consecutive hundreds at Lord's and was out on 52 the fourth time. That is why he was called the 'Lord of Lord's.' Similarly, we can say that KL Rahul is the 'Centurion of Centurion'."

Dean Elgar's hundred is quickly overshadowing Rahul's effort as South Africa seem to be in control of the first Test at the time of writing.

