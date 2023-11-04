"Tough to digest the fact" - Hardik Pandya gutted at being ruled out but backs Team India to win 2023 World Cup

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has revealed that he is gutted to miss the remaining matches of the 2023 World Cup due to his ankle injury. The 30-year-old admitted that it's a tough pill to swallow but stated he will keep cheering the Men in Blue throughout the rest of the competition.

The Baroda-born cricketer sustained an ankle injury while bowling during the 2023 World Cup game against Bangladesh in Pune. He could send down only three deliveries, with Virat Kohli filling in for him, much to the amusement of the crowd. The seam-bowling all-rounder didn't play the last three matches, and it emerged previously that he will miss the remaining league games.

Pandya took to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP."

While the star cricketer batted only once in four 2023 World Cup matches, he was effective with the ball. He picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.85.

Karnataka fast bowler Prasidh Krishna replaces Hardik Pandya in India's 2023 World Cup squad

Prasidh Krishna.

Meanwhile, the management has opted for right-arm fast bowler Prasidh Krishna as Hardik Pandya's replacement for the tournament. Krishna made his ODI debut in early 2021 and has claimed 29 wickets in 17 ODIs, with two four-wicket hauls.

However, Pandya's absence is likely to affect the Men in Blue as he balances the side perfectly. Not only is the 30-year-old a clean striker with the bat, but he also gives them an extra bowling option.

Team India have already progressed to the semi-finals and have two more league games to go against South Africa and the Netherlands respectively.