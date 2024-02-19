"Touring India is a challenge for this reason" - Matthew Hayden believes India will win the Test series against England after Rajkot rout

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden believes India will win the ongoing Test series against England after taking a 2-1 lead with a massive 434-run thumping of the visitors in the third Test in Rajkot.

It has been India's biggest win in terms of the margin of runs in their entire Test history. Hayden feels such a defeat will be difficult to recover from mentally for any touring team.

Speaking to Star Sports, Matthew Hayden explained why he felt playing against India in their own den took a lot of energy out of any visiting side. He said:

"I think it's India all the way (result of the series). I was looking at the result this morning and thought that India, as a touring side, is a challenge for this reason. It's a battle of energy and conservation of that resource which is very limited."

England were in a great position at the end of play on Day 2 with 207/2 on the board in just 35 overs. However, a sensational turnaround saw the hosts take a first-innings lead of 126 and then bat the opposition out to win the game inside four days.

You have to be a guru to survive mentally in India: Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden also opened up on how hostile the Indian crowd can get sometimes for opposition like England and Australia, especially when the hosts are on top and winning games. He shed light on the importance of being calm as a visiting team in such situations, saying:

"The game, the spectators and the country just keeps coming at you. There's this great energy in India, especially in winning against England, and you can put Australia on that list as well especially now. You have to be a guru and have to have a mindset of stillness just to be able to survive mentally there."

Hayden further added:

"You have already seen England this series get in front of games, but not be able to sustain it. And it is because of the relentless nature of having to turn up every moment, every ball, every session."

The fourth Test in Ranchi set to begin on Friday, February 23, could be a real test of how England's Bazball approach would work after facing heavy scrutiny on the back of a comprehensive loss.

