Towhid Hridoy battles cramps to reach his maiden ODI hundred in IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 match [Watch]

Bangladesh middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy led a remarkable recovery of their side with a hard-fought maiden ODI ton against Team India in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium. The right-handed batter appeared visibly exhausted as he removed his helmet in celebration, soaking in the applause from the crowd and the spectators.

The moment occurred in the 49th over of the innings sent down by Mohammed Shami as Hridoy cut one to point and completed the single when on 99, laboring himself to the non-striker's end.

The 24-year-old's previous highest was 96; hence, it was a landmark moment for the youngster in what was Bangladesh's first game of the tournament.

Before that stage, the Bogra-born cricketer had to be examined a few times as cramps bothered his movements and ability to play shots effectively. Coming in at 35/4, the 24-year-old stitched together a 154-run partnership with Jaker Ali to lift Bangladesh to a fighting 228. Hridoy was dismissed in the 50th over by Harshit Rana.

Towhid Hridoy and Mohammed Shami were standout performers in an intriguing first innings in Dubai

Mohammed Shami. (Image Credits: Getty)

While Towhid Hridoy was the top performer for the Bangla Tigers along with Jaker, who made 68, Mohammed Shami emerged as the standout bowler for India, picking up a fifer. The right-arm seamer picked up the wickets of Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker, Tanzim Hasan, and Taskin Ahmed to limit the opposition to a chasable score.

Rana also took three wickets, while Axar Patel claimed a couple. Axar notably missed out on a hat-trick as Rohit Sharma dropped a simple catch off Jaker's bat in the ninth over and the right-hander went on to make 68.

India and Bangladesh also played in the 2017 Champions Trophy semi-finals and the former won comfortably.

