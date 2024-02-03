"Transformation from batter to bowler almost complete" - Fans react as Joe Root departs for 5 off 10 balls in IND vs ENG Vizag Test

Joe Root once again failed to deliver with the bat, this time on Day 2 of the second Test between England and India in Vizag on Saturday (February 3).

The right-handed batter was dismissed for just five runs off 10 balls, caught by Shubman Gill in the slips off Jasprit Bumrah. The latter dismissed him for a record eighth time in Tests.

Root had earlier managed scores of 29 and two in the opening Test in Hyderabad. The hosts ensured that the legendary batter didn’t get a big score on the first three occasions. He has the most runs by an England batter against India in Tests, scoring 2562 in 48 innings, with the help of nine centuries and 10 fifties.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) roasted Joe Root for yet another failure with the bat against India in the ongoing five-match Test series. One user wrote:

"Joe Root transformation from batter to bowler almost complete. Looks in awful nick."

Here are some more reactions:

Joe Root returns wicketless as India post 396 in 1st innings against England in 2nd Test

A double century from Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India post 396 against England in the first innings of the second Test.

Jaiswal smashed 209 runs off 290 balls, including seven maximums and 19 boundaries. Shubman Gill and debutant Rajat Patidar chipped in their 30s, while Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin contributed in their 20s.

James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed and debutant Shoaib Bashir bagged three wickets apiece for England. Joe Root, who bagged five wickets in the first Test, ended wicketless in his 14 overs.

In response, England were 150/4 after 32 overs, with Jonny Bairstow and skipper Ben Stokes at the crease. Zak Crawley top scored with 76 off 78, including two sixes and 11 boundaries.

Kuldeep Yadav provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Ben Duckett, while Axar Patel sent back Crawley. Bumrah then dismissed Root and Ollie Pope, who smashed 196 in the first Test.

