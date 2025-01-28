"Travis Head of England" - Fans react to Ben Duckett's explosive knock in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

England opener Ben Duckett notched up a fine half-century at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot in the third T20I of the five-match series against India on Tuesday, January 28. The left-hander hit two sixes and seven fours, finishing with 51 runs off 28 deliveries.

Duckett came into the third T20I on the back of consecutive failures. The southpaw registered scores of four and three in the first and second T20Is, respectively. He redeemed himself in Rajkot, playing an impactful knock in his team's must-win encounter.

The 30-year-old's stay at the crease ended in the 10th over as he perished to left-arm spinner Axar Patel. He went for a big shot but failed to get the desired connection and was ultimately caught at the long-on fence by Abhishek Sharma.

Ben Duckett earned praise from many fans on social media for his batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

A few fans highlighted that Duckett seems to enjoy batting in Rajkot. It is worth mentioning that the batter played a stunning 153-run knock at the same venue during England's five-match Test series against India last year.

"BEN DUCKETT LOVES BATTING AT RAJKOT...!!!!," wrote a fan.

"Ben Duckett smacking us at Rajkot where have I seen that before...," commented another.

"He Got To Bat On Rajkot Road And Duckett-Nation is Awake Again," chimed in yet another.

India currently lead the ongoing five-match series 2-0. England must win the third T20I to stay afloat in the rubber.

Ben Duckett took Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar apart to get England off to a flying start

Ben Duckett upped the ante in the powerplay, helping England get off to an impressive start despite Phil Salt's early dismissal. In the fourth over of the innings, the swashbuckling batter hit a hat-trick of fours off Hardik Pandya's bowling.

He continued the onslaught in the subsequent over as well, this time taking off-spinner Washington Sundar to the cleaners. Duckett hit back-to-back fours when he came on strike, making it five boundaries in a row for him.

The opener also hit a six over the long-off fielder in the same over. Duckett's attacking batting helped England finish 52/1 after six overs.

