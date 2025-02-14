Travis Head goes for a big shot and perishes for 18 to a superb sliding catch in SL vs AUS 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Australia opening batter Travis Head could not make a telling contribution in the run chase during the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, February 14. After racing his way to 18 runs with a flurry of boundaries, the left-hander holed out to the deep to worsen the visitors' crisis.

Head, rested for the series opener, replaced Cooper Connolly in the playing XI. Opening the innings with Matthew Short, with a target of 282 to avoid a series loss, Head started off with a bang. The explosive opening batter slammed three fours in the first over off Asitha Fernando.

He was tied down for a while as the Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka introduced spinner Maheesh Theekshana from the other end. Asitha Fernando struck twice to dismiss Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk in quick succession to put pressure on Australia.

In the seventh over of the innings, after being trapped with three consecutive balls, Head went for a pull shot as the pacer dropped the length and bowled to his body. The southpaw made a decent connection, but could not get it safely in the gap. Substitute fielder Avishka Fernando ran to his left to take a sliding catch to send the batter back to the pavilion.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Travis Head scored a run-a-ball 18, comprising three boundaries in total. His dismissal left Australia in deep trouble at 33/3 in the early stages of the run chase.

Australia negotiating a tough period in the middle overs after Travis Head's dismissal

Travis Head played as an opener throughout the short tour of the subcontinent. He was promoted to the top during the Test series, and posted positive cameos against the new ball, including a quickfire fifty in the first Test in Galle.

Australia collapsed during the run chase in the first ODI, and they have not begun the chase on a good note in the second contest as well. The middle-order pair of Steve Smith and Josh Inglis are repairing the innings to remain alive in the contest. As of writing, Australia are placed at 67/3 after 13 overs.

