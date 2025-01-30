Travis Head grabs one-handed stunner at short leg to get rid of veteran Sri lankan batter on day 2 of SL vs AUS 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Australia's star batter Travis Head snaffled a one-handed stunner at short leg on Day 2 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. The South Australian flew to his right to see the back of Angelo Mathews to help the tourists cap off another dominant day.

The dismissal occurred in the 10th over of the innings sent down by Nathan Lyon. The veteran off-spinner generated turn and bounce by coming from over the wicket. Matthews seemed to be in two minds - whether to leave or play the delivery and in the process, got a glove on it.

Head, stationed at short leg, looked to be moving towards the left but changed his direction quickly to take the catch by diving full stretch.

Angelo Mathews enjoyed a stroke of luck in Lyon's previous over as the bails did not fall despite the ball hitting the stumps but ultimately became the Aussie spinner's first victim.

Travis Head's onslaught after being promoted to the opening position sets up Australia's massive total

Travis Head bats. (Image Credits: Getty)

Travis Head's 40-ball 57 got Australia off to a rollicking start after stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first. The left-hander shared a 92-run stand with Usman Khawaja for the first wicket before becoming Prabath Jayasuriya's victim.

Although Marnus Labuschagne perished for 20, Smith and Khawaja made the home side toil with majestic centuries. Smith departed for 141, while Khawaja registered his best of 232. Debutant Josh Inglis became the visitors' third centurion of the innings as he peeled off a 94-ball 102. Alex Carey remained unbeaten on 46, while Starc remained not out for a run-a-ball 19 as Australia declared at 654/6.

Before Lyon got rid of Mathews, Matthew Kuhnemann sent Oshada Fernando packing and Starc dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne. Sri Lanka were 44/3 at stumps, trailing by a mammoth 610 runs.

