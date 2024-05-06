"Travis head ke chakkar me jursey ka colour blue se Orange kara diya" - Fans react to Team India's 2024 T20 World Cup jersey 

Team India unveiled their jersey for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, May 6, and its initial consensus has not been kind. Now whether it will grow on fans gradually is a whole other thing, but the general opinion is that it is a massive step down from the fan-favorite jersey at the 2023 ODI World Cup and the current T20I jersey.

The biggest tweak to the new jersey when compared to its predecessor is the splash of orange on the sleeves, which instantly hits the eyes, even earlier than the majority of the blue. The orange shade also marks its presence along the sides, like a border, and a bit on the bottom as well. Another distinct feature of the jersey is the tricolor collar.

Team India's kit sponsor Adidas unveiled the jersey with a video on their social media handle. The short clip features the skipper Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja, as they are stunned at the sight of a giant size replica of the jersey against the backdrop of the mountains.

Netizens immediately drew a similarity with the special kit that India had worn against England in the 2019 ODI World Cup, which also had a tinge of Orange to it against the core navy blue shade.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I think it's quite similar to their previous practice jersey," one fan wrote.

"Aap see better umeed kiye the hum," another tweet read.

"Travis head ke chakkar me jursey ka colour blue se Orange kara diya," one fan remarked.

Team India will begin their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign on June 5

The Men in Blue have been drawn in Group A of the 2024 T20 World Cup along with arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the USA. The Rohit Sharma-led side will first face Ireland on June 5, before the high-octane clash against Pakistan on June 9.

Team India will play all of their group stage matches in the USA, before moving onto the Caribbean islands for the Super 8 stage as part of the new format involving a total of 20 teams for the first time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback