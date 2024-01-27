[Watch] Travis Head's shows brilliant reflexes to catch Kavem Hodge short at striker's end in AUS vs WI 2nd Test

Australian middle-order batter Travis Head produced a brilliant piece of fielding to get the critical wicket of Kavem Hodge on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against the West Indies at the Gabba in Brisbane. The South Australian caught Hodge to break a crucial partnership, bringing Australia back into the contest on Saturday (January 27).

The catch came in the 50th over of the innings as Hodge tucked one on the leg-side and hooped to take a single. However, Head, stationed at short leg, intercepted it brilliantly and threw the ball at the stumps. Replays showed that the right-hander's bat was in the air.

You can watch the dismissal below:

Lyon had claimed two wickets before Hodge's departure, dismissing Alick Athanaze and Kirk McKenzie - both of whom looked to be taking the game away from Australia.

With Steve Smith taking the game to send McKenzie back to the pavilion, he and Lyon became the second-most successful bowler-fielder pair in Test cricket.

Travis Head was out for a golden duck in the 1st innings:

The southpaw departed for a golden duck in the first innings in Brisbane as Kemar Roach strangled him down the leg side. The 30-year-old had come in to bat on the back of a first-innings hundred in Adelaide, which was decisive in Australia's ten-wicket victory. Hence, he will be keen to contribute a significant score.

The Caribbeans recovered from being 64-5 to post 311 after half-centuries from Kavem Hodge, Joshua da Silva, and Kevin Sinclair. In response, the hosts declared at 289-9 as Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, and Pat Cummins stood out with their half-centuries.

At the tea break, West Indies held a handy 205-run lead; however, they will look to take it past 300 to put the home side under the pump. A victory for the Caribbeans will be their first against Australia in Tests after a decade and it will be the latter's maiden loss in a pink-ball match.

