Travis Head tries another big shot and gets out for 57 off 40 in SL vs AUS 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Australian batter Travis Head lost his wicket after he looked to go big against Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya on Day 1 (January 29) of the first Test between the two sides. Galle International Cricket Stadium (GICS) plays host to both Tests that are a part of this series.

Ahead of the first Test, Australian team management decided to drop young opener Sam Konstas from the XI and promote Travis Head up the order. Konstas, who had opened against India in the last two Tests of the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy, scored 113 runs across four innings, including a half-century on debut at the MCG.

Head walked out to open the batting on Day 1 and made an immediate impact, scoring three boundaries in the very first over of the match. He continued to go about his way, eventually getting to his half-century. However, when he looked to double down on his approach against Prabath Jayasuriya, Head couldn't time his shot well and was caught in the deep by Dinesh Chandimal.

Travis Head, opening the innings, scored 57 runs in 40 deliveries. His knock included 10 boundaries and a maximum, with the score reading 92/1 in the 15th over following his dismissal. He was replaced in the middle by Marnus Labuschagne.

Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja bat in the middle as Australia light up the first session in SL vs AUS 2025 1st Test

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Australia went all out and took down the Sri Lankan bowlers one by one. Travis Head opened the batting and a barrage of boundaries followed, with Head accounting for 12 runs in the opening over as he and Usman Khawaja got to their respective half-centuries.

Australia also lost two wickets, with Prabath Jayasuriya accounting for Head and Jeffrey Vandersay getting the better of Marnus Labuschagne (20 off 50). At the moment, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith are batting in the middle, with the latter scoring the run that took him to 10,000 runs in Test cricket. Lunch is called on Day 1 of the Test, with the score reading 145/2 after 32 overs.

