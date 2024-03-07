"Treated England in this series like they were the one who spread fake panipuri story of him"- Top 10 funny memes from day 1 of 5th IND vs ENG Test

Team India dominated England with both bat and ball on Day 1 of the 5th Test in Dharamshala on Thursday (March 7). They currently have an unassailable lead of 3-1 in the five-match series. India are currently 83 runs behind the visitors with nine wickets in hand in the first innings.

The engaging action that unfolded on Day 1 of the fifth Test between the two sides enthralled the fans. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

England batted first in the contest after winning the toss. Kuldeep Yadav (5/72) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4/51) bowled wonderful spells and restricted England to just 218 in the first innings on a decent batting pitch. Zak Crawley (79) played a decent knock with a fluent half-century but could not convert it into a big one.

Ben Duckett (27), Joe Root (26), Jonny Bairstow (29), and Ben Foakes (24) got settled at the crease but then departed without making much contribution to their side's cause.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma then put on a 104-run opening partnership to give India a good start in the second innings of the match. Jaiswal hit five fours and three sixes en route to 57 (58) before perishing in the final stages of the day.

Rohit Sharma (52*) and Shubman Gill (26*) remained unbeaten to take India to 135/1 at stumps on day 1.

"I am enjoying my game"- India spinner Kuldeep Yadav after his 5-wicket haul against England on day 1 of 5th Test

Speaking to Jio Cinema after stumps on day 1, Kuldeep Yadav opened up about the hard work he put in when after an injury layoff in 2021 and credited it for his current success. Reflecting on his bowling performance, Kuldeep said:

"I am enjoying my game. To be honest, I put a lot of hard work after my surgery in 2021. It's just the reward I am getting now. I worked on my pace, it's very important when you play a Test match in India. I am just enjoying my bowling. I liked the Zak Crawley wicket. He batted really well throughout the series, a good player of spin.

He continued:

"It's important not to think about the wicket, and I am someone who relies on my skill and variation in length. Not to think about what the wicket is going to produce. Just focus on the areas. When I was very young, I used to overthink how to get the batter out. Slowly, slowly I matured as a spinner and focused on length."

Do you think England will make a comeback on day 2 of the 5th Test? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App