Trent Boult comes up with a heartwarming gesture for his local cricket club

Trent Boult came up with a heartwarming gesture for his hometown cricket club after the 1st ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh. The 31-year-old donated $500 to his home club Otumoetai Cadets after he won the 'Man of the Match' award.

Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers in the first ODI for New Zealand. He finished the match with a four-wicket haul that completely unsettled Bangladesh. As a result, the visitors were bowled out for just 131 runs.

Henry Nicholls starred in the chase for the Kiwis with an unbeaten 49 as the hosts won by 8 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Speaking about his gesture towards his home club in a press conference after the game, Trent Boult said:

"I was there last weekend actually. I do enjoy going back to my club and obviously getting a chance to give back a little bit. I suppose the support that the club (provided) has pretty much got me here today. So, it was nice to give them 500 bucks; it was exciting to be last weekend with them."

Trent Boult's excellent performance in the 1st New Zealand-Bangladesh ODI

Trent Boult had a wonderful day on the field in the 1st ODI against Bangladesh. Apart from scalping the key wickets of a couple of Bangladesh's top-order batsmen, he also took a catch while fielding.

The left-arm pacer seemed pleased with the result of this match and felt happy to have the crowd cheering them on in the stadium.

"Obviously nice to get over the line and start the series nicely. The boys bowled nicely to keep them to a decent total and nice to chase it with only a couple of wickets down. It is nice coming down here and playing one-day cricket, nice to have a good crowd in and they can now go enjoy their Saturday evening," he said in the post-match presentations.

The 2nd ODI of the three-match series will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 23.

