[WATCH] Trent Boult hits last-ball six to seal the game for Northern Brave

Trent Boult pulled off a stunning one-wicket victory for the Northern Brave against the Canterbury Kings in a Super Smash game on Thursday. Boult clubbed left-arm seamer Ed Nuttall for a six-over mid-wicket to seal a sensational victory at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Chasing 108 after having restricted the Kings to 107, it was a bumpy run chase for Northern Brave despite a solid start. With the score reading 81/3 at one stage though, they were in cruise control at one point of time.

Trent Boult was the hero with the bat for Northern Brave.

However, Ed Nuttall and Blake Coburn triggered a collapse to drag the game into the final over. Nuttall picked up three wickets off the first four deliveries of the last over, of which the Brave required eight runs to win.

Trent Boult was left with six runs to get off the final delivery, with opener Katene Clarke at the other end. Clarke had earlier retired hurt after getting his team off to a blistering start and was forced to return to the crease later on.

Ed Nuttall then bowled delivery at the stumps which Boult heaved into the grass banks over mid-wicket. The drama sent the Brave dressing room into celebrations.

Take a look at Trent Boult's match-winning six here:

Earlier, Trent Boult had picked up two wickets for 21 runs across his three overs, helping the Brave to bowl Canterbury Kings out for 107 in 17.2 overs.

"Happy that it came off" - Trent Boult on the last-ball six

Speaking after the game had been completed, Trent Boult expressed his happiness at his final ball six having come off. Boult said:

"I said I didn't want to bat but obviously a great game to come down to the wire like that. It's good to see a little crowd turn in tonight and glad we got across the line. I'm not going to give you any coaching lessons of sorts but it was a simple equation so yeah, happy that it came off."

Boult also lavished praise on teammate Katene Clarke, who walked back to finish the chase having retired hurt with an injury. He added:

"He played superbly well. I feel for the guy for getting a little niggle there but we hung in there and got the job done."

Fellow New Zealander James Neesham reacted to Boult's winning runs and tweeted:

New Zealand take on Bangladesh in two Tests starting January 1

Reigning World Test champions New Zealand are set to host Bangladesh for a two-Test series beginning January 1.

Kane Williamson and Ajaz Patel are both missing in New Zealand's test squad for the Bangladesh series.

Trent Boult has been named in New Zealand's test squad, having been granted rest for the series in India last month. Skipper Kane Williamson will miss the series owing to his persistent elbow injury and Tom Latham will step in for him as captain.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who became just the third player in history to take all ten wickets in a Test innings, is a notable exclusion from the squad. The first Test will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, before the second Test commences on January 8 at Christchurch's Hagley Oval.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar