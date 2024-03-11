Trinamool Congress hands ticket to 2011 World Cup winner for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Former Team India cricketer and 2011 World Cup winner Yusuf Pathan is set to embark on a political journey after joining hands with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Yusuf will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections from West Bengal's Behrampore constituency, where he will be pitted against Indian National Congress (INC) state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who won the seat in 2019.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Yusuf thanked Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, for allowing him to be part of TMC.

The 41-year-old wrote:

"I’m eternally grateful to Smt. @mamataofficial for welcoming me into the TMC family and trusting me with the responsibility to become people’s voice in the Parliament. As representatives of the people, it is our duty to uplift the poor and deprived, and that is what I hope to achieve."

During his playing days, Yusuf Pathan carved a niche for himself with his explosive batting in white-ball cricket and part-time off-spin bowling. He played 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India.

He announced his retirement from all forms of the game in 2021. Yusuf was part of India's World Cup-winning teams in 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI).

"You will truly make a difference in the daily lives of people" - Irfan Pathan reacts to Yusuf Pathan contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Yusuf Pathan's brother Irfan Pathan shared an Instagram post on Sunday, March 10, reacting to the news of Yusuf getting a ticket from TMC for the Lok Sabha Elections.

Expressing confidence in his brother's abilities, Irfan wrote:

"Your patience, kindness, help to the needy and service to people even without an official position can be easily noticed. I am confident that once you step into a political role, you will truly make a difference in the daily lives of people."

Apart from Yusuf Pathan, the TMC also handed a ticket to another cricket star. 1983 World Cup winner Kirti Azad will contest the election from the party for the Durgapur seat.

