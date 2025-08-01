Trinbago Knight Riders welcome Stake as official title sponsor ahead of CPL 2025

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 01, 2025 11:11 IST
The Trinbago Knight Riders are CPL
The Trinbago Knight Riders are CPL's most successful franchise with four titles [Image Credit: Sales]

The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), four-time champions of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), announced Stake, the world's leading online casino and sportsbook, as their official title partner on Tuesday, July 29. The collaboration marks a significant milestone for CPL's most successful franchise, which won the title in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2020.

The association is another noteworthy addition to Stake's global sports portfolio, which includes the UFC, Everton FC, and the Stake F1 Team. It further enhances Stake's growing presence in cricket, after successful partnerships with the European Cricket Championships, Paarl Royals, and Major League Cricket.

Talking about the partnership, Binda Dey, the Group CMO of Knight Riders Sports, said:

“We are proud to welcome Stake as the Official Title Partner of the Trinbago Knight Riders in a multi-year agreement. This partnership marks a significant milestone for us, bringing together two globally recognised brands with a shared commitment to innovation and elevating fan engagement through technology."
"Stake’s impressive presence across global sports demonstrates their dedication to supporting world-class sporting entertainment, and we look forward to a successful and impactful partnership," she added.
Akhil Sarin, the Chief Marketing Officer at Stake, also expressed his delight at their newest partnership, saying:

"TKR represents the kind of excellence Stake looks for in partnerships. Their track record and passionate fanbase make them the perfect addition to our cricket portfolio. We're excited to support TKR and bring our platform to cricket fans worldwide."

He added:

"Our partnership with TKR is not just about brand alignment - it's a step toward building meaningful connections with cricket fans. We are excited to create immersive, tech-driven fan experiences that reflect the energy and passion of T20 cricket."
In celebration of the partnership, TKR and Stake launched a unique teaser campaign, with the franchise's stars, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Dwayne Bravo, alongside athletes from Stake's global sponsorship portfolio.

TKR will look to return to winning ways in the upcoming CPL 2025

TKR will look to bounce back in the upcoming 2025 CPL season after a dismal run since the turn of the decade. The franchise won four titles in the first eight CPL seasons from 2013 to 2020.

However, despite boasting some of the biggest T20 stars in West Indies Cricket, TKR have struggled for consistency over the past four years. After a third-place finish in 2021, they endured an embarrassing last-place finish the following season in 2022.

TKR appeared to be back on track in 2023, when they finished runners-up to eventual winners, Guyana Amazon Warriors. However, another disappointing campaign followed in 2024, where they finished fourth and were eliminated in the playoffs.

The franchise appointed one of their all-time legends, Dwayne Bravo, as the head coach for the upcoming 2025 season. The 13th CPL edition begins on August 14, with the final for crowning the champion on September 21.

(This is a promotional article)

Venkatesh Ravichandran

