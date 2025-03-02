"True gem of the Indian cricket team!" - Fans react to Hardik Pandya's fighting 45 in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match

Hardik Pandya starred with the bat in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2. The right-handed batter provided a late surge to help India put up a fighting total.

The 31-year-old scored a run-a-ball 45 with the aid of two sixes and four boundaries. He also stitched a crucial 41-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to help India cross 200. The all-rounder will now be keen to deliver with the ball for the Men in Blue.

Fans on X lauded Pandya for his fighting batting display against the Kiwis. One user wrote:

"Hardik pandya is a true gem of the Indian cricket team!"

Another user wrote:

"I hope today fans have realized that Hardik Pandya never plays for Milestone, doesn't care about them at all, all he thinks is how he can add more runs for the team and that's how he plays, if he thinks he could hit a bowl for boundary he will do that regardless of any situation."

A third user added:

"Hardik Pandya steps up when it matters most! His clutch knock against NZ today in a do-or-die situation proves why he's India's go-to man in crunch games."

Here are a few more reactions:

Hardik Pandya's heroics help India set a 250-run target for New Zealand

A late surge from Hardik Pandya ensured India posted 249/9 against New Zealand in 50 overs during the 2025 Champions Trophy. Shreyas Iyer also impressed with the bat in the middle order, scoring 79 runs off 98 balls, hitting two sixes and four boundaries. Axar Patel also chipped in with 42 off 61 deliveries. The duo put on a 98-run stand for the fourth wicket to recover India from 30/3.

Matt Henry emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the BlackCaps, picking up a fifer.

With India and New Zealand already securing a place in the semifinals, the two teams will be keen to finish on top of the Group A points table. Earlier on Saturday, South Africa became the second team to qualify from Group B apart from Australia, who finished second in the points table.

Follow the IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy live score and updates here.

