“True inspiration” - KL Rahul shares picture with Suniel Shetty on actor's 61st birthday

Team India batter KL Rahul shared a picture with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on the latter’s 61st birthday on Thursday, August 11.

Rahul has been dating Suniel’s daughter Athiya for a few years now. Both continue to share romantic pictures on their official social media handles. Rumors of their wedding have made headlines time and again.

Reacting to one of the recent rumors, Athiya shared a funny post, which read:

"I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in 3 months, Lol".

While sharing the image with birthday boy Suniel on his Instagram story, Rahul wrote:

“Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty. True inspiration.”

The Instagram story shared by KL Rahul.

The actor’s son Ahan can also be spotted in the picture with Suniel and Rahul.

Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official last year when the cricketer wished the latter on her birthday with a special social media post and a red heart emoji.

The batter even attended the premiere of Athiya's brother Ahan’s debut movie 'Tadap'. Athiya also accompanied the cricketer to Germany, where Rahul underwent surgery for a sports hernia.

KL Rahul to lead India in ODIs against Zimbabwe

On Thursday, Rahul was named captain of the Indian team that will take on Zimbabwe in three ODIs in Harare from August 18 to 22. An official Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) release stated:

“The BCCI Medical Team has assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy.”

Dhawan was earlier appointed skipper for the Zimbabwe series as there was uncertainty over Rahul’s availability.

Rahul last represented India during the home series against West Indies in February. He led the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL and was subsequently named captain for the T20Is against South Africa at home. However, the star batter was ruled out due to a groin injury.

He missed the entire tour of England and headed to Germany for surgery. Rahul was scheduled to make a comeback for the T20Is in West Indies, but tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the series.

India’s squad for Zimbabwe ODIs: KL Rahul (captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert