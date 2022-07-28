“Favourite one”- Athiya Shetty shares special message as COVID-19 rules out KL Rahul from India vs West Indies T20Is

Bollywood actress and KL Rahul’s girlfriend Athiya Shetty has shared a special message for the India vice-captain. She shared a picture of herself along with her beau.

In the photograph, KL Rahul was wearing a white T-Shirt while Athiya can be seen wearing green. Sharing the post on Instagram, Athiya wrote - “favourite one” - along with a monkey emoji.

The post comes as a slight relief for KL Rahul, who is set to miss yet another series for Team India due to COVID-19 after recovering from an injury.

Since the post was shared, it has garnered over 200K likes. Responding to the pic, Rahul dropped a love emoji.

Another reaction to the post came from Krunal Pandya’s wife who also shared love emojis.

Athiya often shares pictures of her boyfriend on social media. The couple had gone public about their relationship during the premiere of her brother Ahan Shetty’s debut movie ‘Tadap’ last year.

KL Rahul advised one more week of rest by BCCI medical experts

KL Rahul will be missing out on the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies as he tested positive for COVID-19. He has now completed his isolation period but BCCI medical experts have advised him one more week’s rest and recuperation, as per a report from ESPNCricinfo.

Rahul recently underwent surgery for sports hernia in Germany and resumed training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru. He had last played a competitive match during IPL 2022, for his franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 25.

Meanwhile, Team India’s T20I squad arrived in Trinidad on Tuesday ahead of the T20 series. The first match will be played in Trinidad on July 29. St. Kitts and Florida, USA, will host the remaining four matches, with the last T20I scheduled to be played on August 7.

Rahul is likely to feature in the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe by the Indian team ahead of the Asia Cup.

