"Truly inspiring" - Jay Shah reacts as GG vs RCB WPL 2025 season opener shatters viewership records

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) season opener between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) shattered viewership records, ICC chief Jay Shah confirmed in a post on X on Friday, February 21. Shah shared that more than three crore viewers tuned alone on TV and the ratings surged by 150 percent compared to the previous season. The 36-year-old added that the digital viewership also benefited with a 70 percent rise.

Ahead of the second leg of WPL 2025, Shah wrote on X:

“As the second leg of #WPL2025 begins in Bengaluru, I am proud to learn that the Opening match of the tournament was watched by more than 3 Crore viewers on TV, making it the most watched league stage match ever. TV ratings surged 150% on @StarSportsIndia, and digital viewership climbed 70% on @JioHotstar compared to last season. Witnessing records being shattered is truly inspiring. @BCCI @ICC.”

For the unversed, defending champions RCB edged out GG in a thriller in the WPL 2025 opening clash. They chased down the highest score of 202 in the T20 league's history.

The ongoing WPL season is the third edition of the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians (MI-W) won the inaugural edition in 2023, while Smriti Mandhana-led RCB emerged victorious in the second season in 2024. Unfortunately, Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals (DC-W) finished as the runners-up on both occasions.

RCB dominate points table after WPL 2025 opening leg

The Bengaluru-based franchise have dominated the points table after the WPL 2025 opening leg, which took place in Vadodara. They won both their first two games and enjoy a promising net run rate (NRR) of +1.440. DC are placed second with two victories in three games but have a negative NRR of -0.544.

Meanwhile, MI and GG have one win each in two and three games, respectively. The two teams also have contrasting NRRs. However, Deepti Sharma-led UP Warriorz have yet to taste victory, having lost both their games.

The second leg of WPL 2025 will be played in Bengaluru. MI will lock horns with RCB on Friday, February 21. The third leg of the season will be played in Lucknow from March 3. The playoffs are scheduled to take place in Mumbai.

