''Try and hit a six when you are on nought' - Stuart Broad on his conversation with Brendon McCullum during Old Trafford Test against South Africa

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad has narrated an interesting anecdote involving head coach Brendon McCullum that occurred in the home summer. Broad revealed that the former New Zealand captain advised him to hit a six from the get-go during the Old Trafford Test against South Africa.

Under McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, England's fortunes in red-ball cricket have reversed drastically. The duo have consistently encouraged the batters to play aggressively from the outset, evidenced by their scoring rate in the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Under the current regime, England have won eight out of their nine Tests.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Broad revealed that it surprised him when McCullum asked him to hit a first-ball six. He said:

"I was batting at No 8 at [against South Africa at Emirates Old Trafford] and Baz comes up to me and goes, 'I just want you to get off the mark with a six.' I was like, 'What?!' He said, 'Try and hit a six when you are on nought.' I went out with that mindset and thought, 'Okay, I will!' Baz and Stokesy came in with a completely fresh approach and it was all about enjoyment."

The Nottinghamshire bowler also revealed McCullum's orders during the second Test of the summer against New Zealand at Trent Bridge when England needed 160 off 38 overs in the final session. He recalled:

"At tea, Baz got everyone in the changing room and said he was not interested in a draw at all and that we were going for the win at all costs. He told everyone preparing to bat that he didn't want any thought process of shutting up shop, even telling Jimmy at No. 11 to try and hit boundaries whatever the score.

"Everyone looked at him and went, 'Okay.' Jonny ducked the first ball, Stokesy went up and said, 'Why are you ducking?' Jonny then hit a six and went berserk."

The hosts successfully chased down 296 in 50 out of the available 72 overs, maintaining a scoring rate of 5.98. Jonny Bairstow smashed the second-fastest Test hundred by an England batter, doing so in 77 deliveries and perishing for 136 in 92 balls.

"I don't think there is any fear, to be honest, which is a huge change" - Stuart Broad

Broad, who is missing the ongoing tour of Pakistan due to paternity leave, stated that the fear factor has vanished within the players and that Stokes has led by example. Broad added:

"I don't think there is any fear, to be honest, which is a huge change. It is the language used in the changing room that has cleared that fear of failure up. I bowled at Stokesy at Lord's [before the first Test against New Zealand] and he tried to hit every ball for four or six in the nets.

"At the end, he tapped me on the glove and said, 'I had to do that to show everyone this is what I mean.'"

After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing Test series in Pakistan, England will look to complete a sweep in the third and final match in Karachi.

