“Try karta hoon door rahoon stumps se” - Suryakumar Yadav’s hilarious response to query on Rohit Sharma’s stump mic moments

Team India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav came up with a hilarious response to a query on why he prefers to stays away from the stump mic while trying to give advice to players. He smiled and explained that its Rohit Sharma's specialty, so it's better than it stays with the Hitman only.

The Men in Blue got off to an impressive start in the ongoing T20I series against England. They beat the visitors by seven wickets in the opening match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Bowling first, India held England to 132 and then chased the total in 12.5 overs even though Suryakumar himself was out for a duck.

In a special interaction on a show called 'Superstars' on Star Sports, India's T20I skipper opened up on why he doesn't intend to copy his predecessor Rohit's stump mic style of captaincy. During a fun conversation, the 34-year-old explained:

"Try karta hoon door rahoon stumps se. Agar kisi ka woh specialty hai toh won unhe ke sath rahe toh zada better hai." (I try to stay away from the stumps. If it's someone's specialty then it's better that it stays with that person only.)

Suryakumar also came up with a tongue in cheek response to a query on whether he understands Rohit's 'yeh, woh' style of talking. He quipped:

"Haan woh jab hum ghumte rehte hai garden mai woh sunne ko mil hi jata hai." (Yes, when we roam in the garden, we get to hear those things.)

He also went on to add in a humorous tone that he doesn't have to tell players to stop roaming in the garden. The Indian T20I captain said:

"Nahi, mai nahi rokta hu kisi ko kyuki koi ghumta hi nahi hai." (I don't stop anyone because no one roams around.)

Rohit's 'koi garden mein ghumega' comment quickly became a viral meme after it was caught on stump mic during the India vs England Test series last year.

"It’s just an added responsibility" - Suryakumar Yadav on captaincy the T20I side

On a serious note, Suryakumar described leading the Indian T20I team as an added responsibility. He asserted that he enjoyed his time while playing as a pure batter as well. The aggressive right-hander said:

"Both are fun. It’s just an added responsibility. I am doing the same thing that I was doing earlier as well. It's just that something has been added in the bracket now. Nothing much has changed. Fun is there."

Having made a belated T20I debut, Suryakumar has 2,570 runs in 79 matches at an average of 40.15 and a strike rate of 167.53, with four tons and 21 fifties.

