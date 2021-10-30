"Trying to hold guys to a culture that the players would like to play in" - Proteas coach Mark Boucher

In light of recent events, South Africa head coach Mark Boucher aims to formulate a culture to make every player feel welcomed and comfortable. Boucher said he wants to build the same environment that existed during his playing days.

The national team found themselves on the wrong side of the news after keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock refused to take the knee before the T20 World Cup against the West Indies. Notably, De Kock was the only player from the set-up who declined to do so.

Thus, Mark Boucher wishes to foster a friendly culture that existed during his playing days to make the South African outfit successful. The 44-year-old said on the ICC T20 World Cup website:

"I am just trying to hold guys to a culture that they would like to play in. That is sort of the way we did it when I played and I want to keep it the same because that's probably where your most successful sides come from."

Since De Kock's controversial move, he has apologized to his teammates and the Proteas' cricketing fans. The 28-year-old stressed he is not a racist and will take the knee moving forward to pledge his stand against racism.

Mark Boucher's side takes on Sri Lanka in their third game of ICC World T20 2021

Meanwhile, the Proteas will shift their focus to the on-field action as they aim to reach the semi-finals of the tournament. Notably, Temba Bavuma and Co. beat the West Indies on Tuesday (October 26th) without De Kock in their side.

Hence, they should fancy their chances and start as favorites against Sri Lanka on Saturday in Sharjah. The Proteas will have the upper hand, having beaten Sri Lanka convincingly in the three-match T20I series last month. South Africa also lead 2-1 against the opposition in World T20 matches.

