“Trying to be like Heady” – Mitchell Marsh opens up about his mustache ahead of AUS vs PAK 2nd Test

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh recently opened up about his new interest in growing a mustache ahead of the second Test against Pakistan, which starts in Melbourne on December 26. The all-rounder revealed that he is trying to look like his favorite cricketer Travis Head, who was the chief architect behind Australia's World Test Championship and World Cup wins with centuries in both finals.

The interaction came days after Marsh delivered in the opening Test against Pakistan, scoring 90 and 63 not out in the two innings. Australia won the game by 360 runs to go 1-0 ahead in the series.

Since returning to the Test side after a four-year-long hiatus, Marsh has amassed 403 runs in four Tests at an average of 67.17, including one ton and three half-centuries this year.

Marsh was quoted as saying by Fox Sports:

“The mo is just trying to be like Heady. The way I went about (batting in Perth) was the way I want to play my cricket. In my last four Test matches, I’ve really found my way, and who I am as a Test cricketer. I’m loving it.”

“Hopefully, I can stay nice and consistent” – Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh has said that his attacking intent has helped bounce back in Tests after his comeback. The right-handed batter added that he tried to replicate the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, and Usman Khawaja but failed to deliver on previous occasions. On this, he said:

“I’ve found a method that works … hopefully I can stay nice and consistent with the way I’m playing and keep contributing. I don’t necessarily feel like I’ll ever own a spot in the team, but I feel blessed to have been given another opportunity and I’m just thoroughly enjoying it. I’ve got a really clear role that allows me to just be myself and hopefully, I can hang around for a little bit longer."

Marsh continued:

"I tried to play the long innings and play like Steve Smith and Davey and Uzzie and all those guys that come bat for six hours. I don’t necessarily have the technique of Smudge and Marnus (Labuschagne), where they can defend and leave and defend and leave for hours and get through those periods.”

Mitchell Marsh will be seen in action during the upcoming Boxing Day Test against Pakistan.

