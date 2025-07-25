“Trying to be like your husband” - Australian legend makes stunning revelation about son hurting himself while trying to bowl like Jasprit Bumrah

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has made a stunning revelation about his son Fletcher hurting himself while trying to copy Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action. Speaking to ICC presenter Sanjana Ganesan, Bumrah's wife, Ponting disclosed that his son tries to be like her husband.

Bumrah, 31, has one of the most unique bowling actions in the sport. The slinging arm action allows him to outsmart batters and deliver balls at a pace that sometimes becomes extremely difficult for batters to read. The Ahmedabad-born cricketer is currently the No. 1-ranked bowler in the ICC Test rankings.

On the latest episode of the ICC Review to Ganesan, Ponting revealed that his son tries to copy her husband's bowling action. He added that he suffered a double-stress fracture in the process. The Tasmanian said, as quoted by ICC:

"He got a double stress fracture in his back in June-July last year, which meant that he missed a whole year of cricket. There was no running, there was no physical activity at school. So he was not allowed to do any sport at all. He likes to think of himself as an all-rounder. He did his back by trying to bowl too fast, trying to be like your husband (Jasprit Bumrah) actually and bowl fast all the time. That's how he hurt himself!"

Meanwhile, the ongoing Test series against England has seen the Team India pace spearhead take 12 wickets in five innings at 24.08, including fifers at Lord's and Headingley.

"He picks up little things like that really quickly" - Ricky Ponting on his son copying Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action

Ponting went on to claim that his son lives and breathes the game, stating that he wants him to enjoy the sport, adding:

"He's watched every video of any highlight of any game that you can imagine. He can copy everyone's bowling actions. He actually does Jasprit's very, very well. He picks up little things like that really quickly and he just loves the game, and that’s all I want - for him to enjoy the sport and dream big."

Ponting, one of Australia's most successful captains, had a storied career, playing 168 Tests, 375 ODIs, and 17 T20Is. He finished his career with 27483 runs in international cricket and captained the Men in Yellow to two World Cups and as many Champions Trophy crowns.

