"Tu apni tareef ke liye yahaan bulaya hai kya" - When Virat Kohli hilariously called out Mayank Agarwal on a show [Watch]

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli once hilariously called out another Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal. In a show involving the two cricketers (via @the_ultimate_trolls_ on Instagram), Mayank posed Virat a few questions.

Before asking the question, Mayank said that this particular one (question) was a little tricky.

"I have a few questions about Mayank the person. This is a little tricky. Only this question is a little tricky, which is - What made you pick Mayank in between the Australia tour of 2018?," Mayank asked Virat.

Virat Kohli gave a hilarious reply to the question after which both the players burst into laughter.

"Abe tu apni tareef ke liye yahaan bulaya hai kya? (Have you called me to hear praise about yourself?)," he replied.

Watch a video of the incident below:

Mayank was not a part of the squad for the first Two Tests during the 2018/19 tour of Australia. However, he was included in the squad later and also played the final two Tests of the series.

The right-hander made a positive start, scoring 76 runs in the first innings of the third Test. He scored 42 runs in the second innings as well. Mayank carried his form into the fourth Test too, scoring 77 runs in the first innings.

Virat Kohli will be keen to bounce back after poor Australia tour

During the 2018/19 tour of Australia, India won the Test series 2-1 under Virat Kohli's captaincy. However, they could not replicate their success during the recently concluded tour in 2024/25.

India suffered a 1-3 series defeat in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. Virat Kohli, among the senior batters in the team, failed to perform with the willow. He scored an unbeaten 100 in the opening Test in Perth. However, he failed to make any significant impact after that, adding just 90 runs in the next four Tests.

Virat will be keen to get back among the runs as India are set to host England in an ODI series ahead of the Champions Trophy. Virat will look to score against England and get in good shape for the upcoming ICC event.

