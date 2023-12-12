“Tu follow nahi kar rah hai mujhe?” - Sreesanth revisits funny exchange with Yuvraj Singh in Dubai

Former India pacer S Sreesanth recalled a funny tale from a meeting with Yuvraj Singh in Dubai over the two not following each other on social media. The former international stars had met after many years and decided to have some fun. Yuvraj asked Sreesanth why he was not following him, to which the latter replied that the former all-rounder was also not following him.

Sreesanth and Yuvraj were teammates during India’s 2007 [T20] and 2021 [ODI] World Cup triumphs. The latter is celebrating his 42nd birthday on Tuesday, December 12.

On the special occasion, Sreesanth praised his former teammate and narrated an anecdote that gave an insight into their relationship.

The former Kerala fast bowler told Sportskeeda:

“We met after many years in Dubai some two-three years back. He [Yuvraj] asked, “Tu follow nahi kar rah hai mujhe? [Are you not following me?]” I said, “Main toh follow kar raha hoon aap ko [I am following you].” Then he said, “Dikha phone dikha [Show me your phone].” I told him, “Yuvi pa aap bhi to follow nahi kar rahe mujhe [You are also not following me].” Immediately, he started following me and I started following him."

Yuvraj was one of the major heroes of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph. He scored 362 runs at an average of 90.50 and claimed 15 wickets an economy rate of 5.02. For his exceptional showing, he was named Player of the Tournament.

“Yuvi pa is Yuvraj Singh the great” - Sreesanth

During the interaction, Sreesanth described Yuvraj as great, not only as a cricketer, but a person as well. He also revealed that the former all-rounder visited his home many times, given the kind of bonding they share.

“I remember when he was in Bangalore in the NCA, he had come to my home as well. He used to come at my place many times. Yuvi pa is Yuvraj Singh the great. The more we talk about him the less. I am genuinely grateful [to him],” the 40-year-old concluded.

A former right-arm pacer, Sreesanth went on to play 27 Tests, 53 ODIs, and 10 T20Is for India from 2005 to 2011. He is regarded as one of the most naturally talented fast bowlers to represent the country at the international level.