"Tu To Dev Manus Nikla"- Fans thank Kane Williamson as his incredible knock helps India qualify for WTC Final

New Zealand star Kane Williamson did India a huge favor as his sensational knock of 121* helped the Kiwis beat Sri Lanka on virtually the last ball of the first Test in Christchurch on Monday.
Chasing 285 runs in their fourth innings on a pitch that was doing enough for the seamers, Williamson walked out to bat when New Zealand were 9/1. He saw the day through yesterday and played arguably one of the greatest fourth-innings knocks one would ever see today.
India's Test against Australia was heading towards a draw, which meant that they had to depend on New Zealand avoiding defeat against Sri Lanka to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.
Williamson's heroics ensured that Sri Lanka lost the opportunity to win the series 2-0, thereby confirming India's place in the WTC final.
Fans on Twitter hailed Kane Williamson for showing nerves of steel under pressure and also thanked him for helping India qualify for the WTC final. Here are some of the reactions:
Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell's partnership gave New Zealand belief
With a session and a bit more already lost due to rain, the chances of New Zealand winning were pretty dim. At 90/3 and with around 36–37 overs left in the day's play, it seemed like the visitors were right on top of New Zealand.
However, Daryl Mitchell walked out to bat and straightaway changed the tempo of the New Zealand innings. His positive strokeplay ensured that the Kiwis still had an outside chance of chasing down the total.
Gradually, even Kane Williamson started to score quicker, and the duo added a crucial 142 runs for the fourth wicket. By the time Mitchell was dismissed on 81, New Zealand had a serious chance of winning the game, and they decided to play positively.
In a bid to show intent, the hosts did lose a few wickets, and it got pretty tight in the end. But a last-gasp dive from Kane Williamson ensured that New Zealand won the game on the last ball. Due to this result, India will take on Australia in the WTC final in June.