"Tu To Dev Manus Nikla"- Fans thank Kane Williamson as his incredible knock helps India qualify for WTC Final

New Zealand star Kane Williamson did India a huge favor as his sensational knock of 121* helped the Kiwis beat Sri Lanka on virtually the last ball of the first Test in Christchurch on Monday.

Chasing 285 runs in their fourth innings on a pitch that was doing enough for the seamers, Williamson walked out to bat when New Zealand were 9/1. He saw the day through yesterday and played arguably one of the greatest fourth-innings knocks one would ever see today.

India's Test against Australia was heading towards a draw, which meant that they had to depend on New Zealand avoiding defeat against Sri Lanka to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Williamson's heroics ensured that Sri Lanka lost the opportunity to win the series 2-0, thereby confirming India's place in the WTC final.

Fans on Twitter hailed Kane Williamson for showing nerves of steel under pressure and also thanked him for helping India qualify for the WTC final. Here are some of the reactions:

Sagar @sagarcasm When Kane Williamson helps India reach WTC finals

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Kane Williamson did it for Kiwis & India.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a picture this is - Kane Williamson gave his all and put in the dive to win it for New Zealand. Injured Wagner dived, Sri Lankan players in hope for a run out.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag What an innings from Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell. Epic Test Match. New Zealand producing epic thrillers and again proving Test Cricket is best Cricket. #NZvsSL

Tired Joker (Perry's version) @Jokeresque_ "Kane Williamson under pressure does the business"- Mark Nicholas on air in cwc 2019, NZ v SA

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Kane Williamson is one of the most underrated batsman ever. Thank you for this classic hundred Kane.

Utsav 💔 @utsav045



Take a bow, Kane Williamson ‍♂️

Champion stuff 🛐

#NZvsSL



Utsav 💔 @utsav045

Take a bow, Kane Williamson ‍♂️

Champion stuff 🛐

#NZvsSL

What a thriller of a game! 🥵

Grant Elliott @grantelliottnz 🏻 Heart in the throat stuff!! UNBELIEVABLE! 5 days of cricket comes down to a few inches… King Kane. @BLACKCAPS

? @bruce_kane1 When the lights are brightest

Pressure is highest

Crowds are the loudest

The best will arrive

The strongest will survive

? @bruce_kane1 When the lights are brightest

Pressure is highest

Crowds are the loudest

The best will arrive

The strongest will survive

The greatest will thrive

Abhi @CoverDrive001 Kane just nailed it 🛐

Abhi @CoverDrive001 Kane just nailed it 🛐

Amazing

Aditya45 @RohitianAditya

Thanks Kane

Aditya45 @RohitianAditya

Thanks Kane

#NZvsSL #WTC2023 Atlast NZ didn't knocked out INDIA from a Final

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7

Kane Williamson, take a bow champion! And what about Neil Wagner? Galloped with a torn hamstring to make his end! Do not forget that! Hours after the Academy Awards, it was a script at Hagley Oval that offered more theater.

DK @DineshKarthik

DK @DineshKarthik

2nd Final in a row Sums up New Zealand and India in #WTC

Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell's partnership gave New Zealand belief

With a session and a bit more already lost due to rain, the chances of New Zealand winning were pretty dim. At 90/3 and with around 36–37 overs left in the day's play, it seemed like the visitors were right on top of New Zealand.

However, Daryl Mitchell walked out to bat and straightaway changed the tempo of the New Zealand innings. His positive strokeplay ensured that the Kiwis still had an outside chance of chasing down the total.

Gradually, even Kane Williamson started to score quicker, and the duo added a crucial 142 runs for the fourth wicket. By the time Mitchell was dismissed on 81, New Zealand had a serious chance of winning the game, and they decided to play positively.

In a bid to show intent, the hosts did lose a few wickets, and it got pretty tight in the end. But a last-gasp dive from Kane Williamson ensured that New Zealand won the game on the last ball. Due to this result, India will take on Australia in the WTC final in June.

