Create

"Tu To Dev Manus Nikla"- Fans thank Kane Williamson as his incredible knock helps India qualify for WTC Final

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Mar 13, 2023 16:38 IST
Kane Williamson played arguably one of the all-time great Test knocks under pressure (P.C.:Prime Video)
Kane Williamson played arguably one of the all-time great Test knocks under pressure (P.C.:Prime Video)

New Zealand star Kane Williamson did India a huge favor as his sensational knock of 121* helped the Kiwis beat Sri Lanka on virtually the last ball of the first Test in Christchurch on Monday.

Chasing 285 runs in their fourth innings on a pitch that was doing enough for the seamers, Williamson walked out to bat when New Zealand were 9/1. He saw the day through yesterday and played arguably one of the greatest fourth-innings knocks one would ever see today.

India's Test against Australia was heading towards a draw, which meant that they had to depend on New Zealand avoiding defeat against Sri Lanka to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Williamson's heroics ensured that Sri Lanka lost the opportunity to win the series 2-0, thereby confirming India's place in the WTC final.

Fans on Twitter hailed Kane Williamson for showing nerves of steel under pressure and also thanked him for helping India qualify for the WTC final. Here are some of the reactions:

When Kane Williamson helps India reach WTC finals https://t.co/REeEQw3KMH
Kane Williamson did it for Kiwis & India. https://t.co/WSNwnmNWUL
What a picture this is - Kane Williamson gave his all and put in the dive to win it for New Zealand. Injured Wagner dived, Sri Lankan players in hope for a run out. https://t.co/lmKMzvUgIM
Streets won't forget Kane Williamson and co. helped us to qualify for WTC final. https://t.co/mXRA23fbLN
What an innings from Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell. Epic Test Match. New Zealand producing epic thrillers and again proving Test Cricket is best Cricket. #NZvsSL https://t.co/4LATFBkjt4
"Kane Williamson under pressure does the business"- Mark Nicholas on air in cwc 2019, NZ v SA https://t.co/ca2Us90WA1
Kane Williamson is one of the most underrated batsman ever. Thank you for this classic hundred Kane. ❤️ https://t.co/JngtgiBtoK
What a thriller of a game! 🥵Take a bow, Kane Williamson 🙇‍♂️Champion stuff 🛐#NZvsSL https://t.co/0WHMQpLhEA
🙌 On behalf of every Indian, we thank you Kane. 😂#INDvAUS #AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy #TeamIndia #BharatArmy https://t.co/C9hSwQpMrk
Heart in the throat stuff!! UNBELIEVABLE! 5 days of cricket comes down to a few inches… King Kane. @BLACKCAPS 🙌🏻 https://t.co/38M5aRkXfz
When the lights are brightest Pressure is highest Crowds are the loudest The best will arriveThe strongest will survive The greatest will thrive https://t.co/HvZmsyBY1X
Kane just nailed it 🛐Amazing https://t.co/k5rhufQs90
Atlast NZ didn't knocked out INDIA from a Final 😭😂Thanks Kane 💙#NZvsSL #WTC2023 https://t.co/WnNd77rhHv
Hours after the Academy Awards, it was a script at Hagley Oval that offered more theater.Kane Williamson, take a bow champion! And what about Neil Wagner? Galloped with a torn hamstring to make his end! Do not forget that! #NZvSL
Sums up New Zealand and India in #WTC. 2nd Final in a row 😎 https://t.co/K45BXVxn3a

Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell's partnership gave New Zealand belief

With a session and a bit more already lost due to rain, the chances of New Zealand winning were pretty dim. At 90/3 and with around 36–37 overs left in the day's play, it seemed like the visitors were right on top of New Zealand.

However, Daryl Mitchell walked out to bat and straightaway changed the tempo of the New Zealand innings. His positive strokeplay ensured that the Kiwis still had an outside chance of chasing down the total.

Gradually, even Kane Williamson started to score quicker, and the duo added a crucial 142 runs for the fourth wicket. By the time Mitchell was dismissed on 81, New Zealand had a serious chance of winning the game, and they decided to play positively.

In a bid to show intent, the hosts did lose a few wickets, and it got pretty tight in the end. But a last-gasp dive from Kane Williamson ensured that New Zealand won the game on the last ball. Due to this result, India will take on Australia in the WTC final in June.

Quick Links

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...