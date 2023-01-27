"Tuk tuk academy ka principal" - Hardik Pandya mercilessly trolled on Twitter after scoring 21 off 20 balls in IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Team India captain Hardik Pandya failed to deliver in the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday, January 27.

Coming in at No. 5, the all-rounder rescued the Men in Blue from 15/3 but departed after just 21 off 20 balls while chasing 177. The right-hander was caught and bowled by Michael Bracewell as the hosts were reduced to 89/5 in 12.2 overs.

Pandya's dismissal came in the following over after Suryakumar Yadav departed for his well-made 47, dampening India’s hopes of winning the contest.

The Baroda all-rounder scored 45 runs at an average of 15 in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka earlier in the year, which Team India won 2-1.

Fans expressed disgust at Hardik Pandya for failing to play a match-winning knock under pressure. Some of them also questioned his leadership.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Duck.Pee.On @digitspeaking

The shot from #IndvsNZ Tough game from now for India.The shot from #HardikPandya𓃵 was needless. The last over from India made the difference. #INDVsNZT20 Tough game from now for India.The shot from #HardikPandya𓃵 was needless. The last over from India made the difference. #INDVsNZT20 #IndvsNZ

यो यो हनी सिंह @DrnkBeerSveWatr

#INDvsNZ Ek time tha jab hardik pandya pure finisher vibe deta tha ab to bas tuk tuk academy ka principal bana betha h Ek time tha jab hardik pandya pure finisher vibe deta tha ab to bas tuk tuk academy ka principal bana betha h #INDvsNZ

supremo. @classicalVirat Hardik Pandya's post match speech remains longer than his batting on pitch, unreal. Hardik Pandya's post match speech remains longer than his batting on pitch, unreal.

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Hardik Pandya has spoken so much after becoming captain and his performance doesn't match his words at all. Hardik Pandya has spoken so much after becoming captain and his performance doesn't match his words at all.

giridharan @giridharan70 Hardik pandya paying the price for his arrogance..Unfit to be a captain.. Better handover the captaincy to Surya... @BCCI India faltering.. Hardik pandya paying the price for his arrogance..Unfit to be a captain.. Better handover the captaincy to Surya...@BCCI India faltering..

retired ICT fan @anubhav__tweets "we wanted to put ourselves under pressure and see how we respond to being 1-0 down in the series"- Hardik Pandya in the post match presentation "we wanted to put ourselves under pressure and see how we respond to being 1-0 down in the series"- Hardik Pandya in the post match presentation

Arav @Alpha_mishra18 Hardik pandya overrated? Hardik pandya overrated?

Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ @pulkit5Dx Hardik Pandya aka Next kapil dev🤣🤣 Hardik Pandya aka Next kapil dev🤣🤣 https://t.co/axp00CNxPv

Mitchell Santner's New Zealand beat Hardik Pandya-led India in 1st T20I to take 1-0 lead in the series

After losing the ODI series 3-0, New Zealand finally tasted victory in T20I under Mitchell Santner. The all-rounder guided the visitors to a 21-run win against India in the first T20I in Ranchi.

Sent in to bat first, a clinical batting performance from Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway helped the visitors post 176/6 in their allotted 20 overs. While Mitchell scored an unbeaten 59 off 30 balls, Conway struck a quickfire 35-ball 52. Together, the duo hit six maximums and 10 boundaries. Opener Finn Allen also contributed 35 runs to the total.

Washington Sundar scalped two wickets for Team India, while Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, and Arshdeep Singh settled for one wicket apiece.

In response, the hosts could only score 155/9 in 20 overs. All-rounder Washington Sundar top-scored with 50 off 28 balls but wickets continued to fall on the other end.

Santner, Bracewell, and Lockie Ferguson scalped two wickets each for the Blackcaps, while Ish Sodhi took a solitary wicket.

The two teams will next face off at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29.

