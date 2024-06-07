"Tula maanla bhau" - Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Saurabh Netravalkar's Super Over heroics in PAK vs USA match of 2024 T20 World Cup

Saurabh Netravalkar delivered a fantastic bowling performance in the United States of America's (USA) Super Over win over Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup on Thursday, June 6. The left-arm pacer showcased stellar composure in the Super Over as USA eked out a five-run victory.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan registered 159/7 after 20 overs. In reply, USA finished at 159/3 in 20 overs, taking the game to the Super Over.

Netravalkar was tasked with the responsibility of defending 19 runs. He did a fine job for his team, taking them to a memorable victory by winning the battle of nerves against Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan in the Super Over.

Following the match, Team India's swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav shared an Instagram story, lauding Netravalkar for his bowling exploits.

"Tula maanla bhau (Hats off to you). Very happy for you and your family back home," he wrote.

It is worth mentioning that Suryakumar and Netravalkar have shared the dressing room in the past for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy. The fast bowler played domestic cricket for Mumbai before moving to the USA for higher studies.

Suryakumar shared a picture of Netravalkar and Harmeet Singh celebrating USA's and wrote:

"Paaji aaram se (take it easy brother)."

Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram story.

Saurabh Netravalkar bowled a tidy spell in USA's 2024 T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan. Apart from shining in the Super Over, he registered figures of 4-18-2.

Saurabh Netravalkar was part of India's squad at 2010 U-19 World Cup

Saurabh Netravalkar was born in Mumbai in 1991. He was part of India's U-19 World Cup squad in 2010 alongside the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Harshal Patel, and Jaydev Unadkat.

With seven wickets from six games, Netravalkar was India U-19's highest wicket-taker at the event. He made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai in 2013.

After not getting a consistent run with Mumbai, he shifted base to New York in 2015, where he studied at Cornell University. Netravalkar is a software engineer who apart from being with USA's national cricket team, works with Oracle in San Fransisco.

