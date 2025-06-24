"Tum hamare team k peeche kaahe padhe rehte ho" - Top 10 funny memes from Day 4 of 1st ENG vs IND 2025 Test in Leeds 

England reached 21 for zero in the fourth innings at the stumps on Day four of the first Test against India on Monday (June 23) at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill began the day for India with an overnight score of 90/2 in the morning session, having a lead of 96 runs.
Brydon Carse dismissed Gill quickly after resumption to give the hosts a good start. Rishabh Pant (118) walked in next and stitched a marathon partnership of 195 (283) with KL Rahul to help India set a decent target for the opposition in the final innings. He mixed caution with aggression perfectly and smashed his second century in the same match.
At the other end, KL Rahul played a classical Test knock of 137 (247) and anchored the innings for the visitors. As a result, Team India got 364 in 96 overs before getting all out during the fag end of the fourth day. Chasing a steep target of 371, England openers then took their side to 21/0 at stumps after safely negotiating six overs.
"Day five wicket won't be as easy"- KL Rahul after stumps on Day 4 of 1st ENG vs IND 2025 Test
During an interview with Jiostar after stumps on Day 4, Indian opener KL Rahul revealed that a crack was opening up on the pitch, and it got dry, which might make life difficult for batters on the final day. Rahul said (via ESPNcricinfo):
"I think the first two days, being as hot as it was, the pitch has taken a bit of beating. The crack seems like it's opening up. There's a bit of rough there, and the wicket is really dry. Mostly, it's like a subcontinent wicket on day five. Day five wicket won't be as easy, but knowing how England play and their style of cricket, they're going to come hard and try and score boundaries and try and score runs as quickly as possible.
"We need to keep that in the back of our heads and try and bowl as straight as we can. Try and be patient and really not give them those boundaries, make them earn their runs. It should be a very interesting day," Rahul added.
