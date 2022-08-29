“TVs wouldn't get switched off. Hardik hai na” – Mohammad Kaif feels Hardik Pandya brings back memories of MS Dhoni

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels that all-rounder Hardik Pandya has won the confidence of fans with his exploits against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, August 28.

The former Uttar Pradesh batter said that TVs are unlikely to get switched off during crunch situations, something that happened during the MS Dhoni era.

Kaif took to Twitter adding that the Baroda all-rounder has also earned the respect of the dressing room. He wrote:

“With that one six Hardik Pandya got the respect of the dressing room and confidence of fans. Henceforth, even if early wickets fall, TVs wouldn’t get switched off. Hardik hain na (Hardik is there, no) – will be the hope on which India will stay invested in the most tough games.”

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif With that one six Hardik Pandya got the respect of the dressing room and confidence of fans. Henceforth, even if early wickets fall, TVs wouldn't get switched off. Hardik hai na - will be the hope on which India will stay invested even in the most tough games. ⁦ #hardik With that one six Hardik Pandya got the respect of the dressing room and confidence of fans. Henceforth, even if early wickets fall, TVs wouldn't get switched off. Hardik hai na - will be the hope on which India will stay invested even in the most tough games. ⁦#hardik https://t.co/4UsZkTnTKG

Hardik put on an exceptional performance with his all-around abilities in the match. He finished with figures of 3/35 and followed it up with an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls. The right-handed batter smashed a six in the last over to help India win the high-octane clash by five wickets.

The Gujarat Titans captain has not looked back since he struck a purple patch in IPL 2022.

Speaking on the post-match show, Hardik said:

“We only needed 7 off the last over, but even if we needed 15, I'd have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple.”

Kaif’s prediction comes true as Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismisses Babar Azam

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took the crucial wicket of top-ranked T20I batter Babar Azam for just 10 runs to set up the game in favor of India on Sunday.

Interestingly, it was Kaif who had predicted the in-form swing bowler to get rid of the dangerous Babar.

The Pakistani skipper had slammed a fifty in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup and shared an unbeaten 152-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan to snatch the game away from the hands of the Men in Blue.

Speaking to Zee News ahead of the Indo-Pak clash, Kaif said:

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been excellent this year and I think he will dismiss Babar Azam.”

Bhuvneshwar registered his career-best figures against Pakistan. He scalped four wickets for just 26 runs in his four overs, which broke the backbone of Babar Azam and Co's batting lineup.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Mohammad Kaif should become fielding coach for Team India? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury