Twitter bows down to Michael Bracewell after his maiden ODI hundred helps New Zealand pull off a jailbreak against Ireland

New Zealand batter Michael Bracewell pulled off a jailbreak in the first ODI against Ireland as the tourists prevailed by one wicket. The keeper-batter remained unbeaten on 127 off 82 deliveries as the Kiwis maintained their undefeated record against Ireland across formats.

Ireland's healthy total of 300 came on the back of a maiden ODI hundred from Harry Tector, who top-scored with 113. The hosts also saw useful contributions from Andy McBrine and Curtis Campher, followed by finishing touches from Simi Singh. Lockie Ferguson proved to be New Zealand's best bowler, bagging figures of 10-1-44-2.

Michael Bracewell crafts key partnerships with lower order

In reply, the visitors kept losing wickets as only one out of New Zealand's top five scored a half-century. Veteran opener Martin Guptill made 51 off 61 deliveries before becoming one of Campher's victims. Glenn Phillips came up with a 53-ball 38. However, he departed at a crucial juncture.

Michael Bracewell, who arrived at the crease at 120/5, batted sensationally with the tailenders. The southpaw added 61 with Sodhi and 64 with Lockie Ferguson after Matt Henry departed. The 31-year-old reached three figures for the first time in ODI cricket in the 48th over, off 74 balls.

It seemed like the tourists would get home by two wickets, with the centurion and Ferguson both in the middle. Nevertheless, Mark Adair bowled a magnificent 49th over that yielded only four runs and the scalp of Ferguson. With 20 runs required off the final over, the left-handed batter took Young to the cleaners.

He hammered four fours and a couple of sixes, including one off the penultimate delivery to seal the deal. Overall, he ended up with 10 fours and seven sixes.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Kiwi batter's brilliant knock against Ireland at Dublin:

Stephen Gallagher @SWTGallagher Michael Bracewell what the fuck. Michael Bracewell what the fuck.

Gary Heatly @G_HMedia Ireland's men pushed New Zealand very close in the first ODI today, but could not quite help pull off a famous rugby/cricket double this weekend...



Michael Bracewell hit three 4s and two 6s in the last over to get the visitors to Malahide over the line as 300-9 played 305-9 Ireland's men pushed New Zealand very close in the first ODI today, but could not quite help pull off a famous rugby/cricket double this weekend...Michael Bracewell hit three 4s and two 6s in the last over to get the visitors to Malahide over the line as 300-9 played 305-9

Faizan Lakhani @faizanlakhani 4,4,6,4,6

Michael Bracewell turns the table in last over, Ireland was so close but still couldn't win against New Zealand in first ODI. 4,4,6,4,6Michael Bracewell turns the table in last over, Ireland was so close but still couldn't win against New Zealand in first ODI.

Sivy Kanefied 🇳🇿 @Sivy_KW578 He's been the biggest positive today, kept us alive in this match - coming in at 7 when we were totally in tatters



Chuffed he made the most of his opportunity, very well played Stunning and simply awesome fighting maiden ODI century from Michael BracewellHe's been the biggest positive today, kept us alive in this match - coming in at 7 when we were totally in tattersChuffed he made the most of his opportunity, very well played Stunning and simply awesome fighting maiden ODI century from Michael Bracewell 👏💯 He's been the biggest positive today, kept us alive in this match - coming in at 7 when we were totally in tattersChuffed he made the most of his opportunity, very well played https://t.co/9Ifsgy7bLZ

Ben Gardner @Ben_Wisden



#IREvNZ Forget SKY, Michael Bracewell has just played one of the great ODI innings. New Zealand were 120-5 when he came in chasing 301, and 217-8 later on, and he ends up with 127 off 82, smashing 20 off the first five balls of the final over to seal a one-wicket win Forget SKY, Michael Bracewell has just played one of the great ODI innings. New Zealand were 120-5 when he came in chasing 301, and 217-8 later on, and he ends up with 127 off 82, smashing 20 off the first five balls of the final over to seal a one-wicket win#IREvNZ

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



127* - Michael Bracewell v IRE, today

111* - Thomas Odoyo v CAN, 2007

109* - Abdul Razzaq v SA, 2010

108 - Glenn Maxwell v ENG, 2020

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

Highest score at No.7 or below in a successful ODI chase:

127* - Michael Bracewell v IRE, today

111* - Thomas Odoyo v CAN, 2007

109* - Abdul Razzaq v SA, 2010

108 - Glenn Maxwell v ENG, 2020

#IREvNZ

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo 10 fours and 7 sixes

24 runs off the last six balls to seal the win



Michael Bracewell came in at 120/5 and played one of the finest ODI innings, leading New Zealand to an epic one-wicket win! 10 fours and 7 sixes24 runs off the last six balls to seal the winMichael Bracewell came in at 120/5 and played one of the finest ODI innings, leading New Zealand to an epic one-wicket win! #IREvNZ 🔥 10 fours and 7 sixes👏 24 runs off the last six balls to seal the winMichael Bracewell came in at 120/5 and played one of the finest ODI innings, leading New Zealand to an epic one-wicket win! #IREvNZ

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Elsewhere Bracewell has played an innings of quality vs Ireland. An unbeaten 127 in 82 balls, New Zealand survive a real scare but win by one wicket. What a game. Elsewhere Bracewell has played an innings of quality vs Ireland. An unbeaten 127 in 82 balls, New Zealand survive a real scare but win by one wicket. What a game.

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad First time in ODI history a team has successfully chased 20 runs target in the 50th over. New Zealand needed 20 off last 6 balls to win against Ireland and they do it with a ball remaining. Terrific hitting from Michael Bracewell who hit 4 4 6 4 6 in the last over. #IrevNZ First time in ODI history a team has successfully chased 20 runs target in the 50th over. New Zealand needed 20 off last 6 balls to win against Ireland and they do it with a ball remaining. Terrific hitting from Michael Bracewell who hit 4 4 6 4 6 in the last over. #IrevNZ

