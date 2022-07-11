Twitter bows down to Michael Bracewell after his maiden ODI hundred helps New Zealand pull off a jailbreak against Ireland

New Zealand batter Michael Bracewell pulled off a jailbreak in the first ODI against Ireland as the tourists prevailed by one wicket. The keeper-batter remained unbeaten on 127 off 82 deliveries as the Kiwis maintained their undefeated record against Ireland across formats.
Ireland's healthy total of 300 came on the back of a maiden ODI hundred from Harry Tector, who top-scored with 113. The hosts also saw useful contributions from Andy McBrine and Curtis Campher, followed by finishing touches from Simi Singh. Lockie Ferguson proved to be New Zealand's best bowler, bagging figures of 10-1-44-2.
Michael Bracewell crafts key partnerships with lower order
In reply, the visitors kept losing wickets as only one out of New Zealand's top five scored a half-century. Veteran opener Martin Guptill made 51 off 61 deliveries before becoming one of Campher's victims. Glenn Phillips came up with a 53-ball 38. However, he departed at a crucial juncture.
Michael Bracewell, who arrived at the crease at 120/5, batted sensationally with the tailenders. The southpaw added 61 with Sodhi and 64 with Lockie Ferguson after Matt Henry departed. The 31-year-old reached three figures for the first time in ODI cricket in the 48th over, off 74 balls.
It seemed like the tourists would get home by two wickets, with the centurion and Ferguson both in the middle. Nevertheless, Mark Adair bowled a magnificent 49th over that yielded only four runs and the scalp of Ferguson. With 20 runs required off the final over, the left-handed batter took Young to the cleaners.
He hammered four fours and a couple of sixes, including one off the penultimate delivery to seal the deal. Overall, he ended up with 10 fours and seven sixes.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Kiwi batter's brilliant knock against Ireland at Dublin: