Twitter can’t keep calm after Rohit Sharma imitates Harbhajan Singh’s bowling style

Rohit Sharma rarely bowls. So it is a huge indication of India’s state in the Chennai Test that the opener rolled his arm over against England. Rohit Sharma was given the ball before Tea, as Virat Kohli wanted to give his main bowlers some rest.

And the opener made sure he entertained everyone during his short 2-over spell against England. Rohit Sharma started with a low full toss and got trolled by Rishabh Pant for not pitching the ball in the correct spot.

Both Sharma and Pant were seen engaging in constant banter, as India enjoyed a light moment in the field on a day where things didn’t quite work out.

But Sharma’s best moment came on the final ball before Tea. The batsman hilariously imitated Harbhajan Singh’s trademark action to bowl the final ball. Even Joe Root was amused by Rohit Sharma’s antics.

Rohit Sharma imitating Bhajji's Action on the last ball before Tea 🤣@ImRo45 • @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/MhsQxPbJcc — Saish 💫 (@CricketSaish45) February 6, 2021

It is safe to say that the comical moment didn’t go unnoticed. Fans on Twitter couldn’t stop laughing at Rohit Sharma’s theatrics.

Fans love Rohit Sharma for his ‘Harbhajan action’

Many fans noticed how Rohit Sharma emulated Harbhajan Singh’s action. With India struggling against England, fans enjoyed how India still had their humor intact on a tough day. Several viewers also called the memorable moment as the only good thing about the India vs England Test.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Joe Root has forced India into bowl Rohit Sharma, and forced Rohit Sharma into impersonating Harbhajan Singh.



At tea on day 2, England are 454-4. Root has 209 of them. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) February 6, 2021

Medium pacer in Brisbane.

Offspinner in Chennai.



Rohit Sharma, true allrounder. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 6, 2021

Rohit being Harbhajan wow only good thing happen in this test. #INDvsENG — Maulik Vadariya (@MaulikVadariya) February 6, 2021

Rohit mimicking Harbhajan. This is amazing stuff. At least we have something to laugh about🤣#INDvENG — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion_Sub) February 6, 2021

Rohit sharma bowling like Harbhajan singh, simply the best moment of today's match ! — Raghav Drolia (@raghavisajoke) February 6, 2021

That rohit sharma over right before tea was pure gold. From Pant saying "Thoda peeche kheech k daalo majha aayega " to rohit imitating @harbhajan_singh action. 😂😂 #INDvsENG — Ishan shrimali (@ShrimaliIshan) February 6, 2021

Harbhajan for MI after Rohit Sharma imitated the offie?

With Harbhajan Singh registering himself for the IPL 2021 auction, many fans even suggested that he could make a return to Mumbai Indians. With Rohit Sharma imitating Harbhajan’s action, fans took it as a sign that the off-spinner was coming to Mumbai this year.

Find out the best comments:

Rohit Sharma bowling with the action of Harbhajan, is this a sign of MI getting Harbhajan in the upcoming IPL auction. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 6, 2021

MI going for Harbhajan in the auction, confirmed by Rohit — Harjas (@hrjbathla) February 6, 2021