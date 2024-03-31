Twitter goes crazy as Babar Azam returns as Pakistan's white-ball captain

The news of Babar Azam's reappointment as Pakistan's white-ball captain has taken X (formerly Twitter) by storm with reactions pouring in from across the cricketing fraternity. He replaced fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi at the helm of affairs in the shortest format.

While Babar's potential return as Pakistan's limited-overs captain was widely speculated over the past few weeks, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have made the change official.

The prolific batter, who has time and again proved his batting mastery, stepped down as Pakistan's captain from all three formats after their disappointing performance at the 2023 ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup in India last year. While Shan Masood succeeded him as the new Test captain, left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi took over the T20I reins. The PCB never appointed a new ODI captain.

Without much ado, let us now look at some of the notable reactions to the news.

Can Babar Azam's men go one step ahead and clinch glory?

Babar Azam led Pakistan to a runner-up finish in the last edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup which was held in Australia in October-November 2022. The Men in Green came close to winning their second T20 World Cup title only to suffer a five-wicket defeat to Jos Buttler-led England in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Despite suffering defeats in their first two Super 12 matches against arch-rivals India and Zimbabwe, they bounced back stronger and eventually made it to the summit clash.

Babar Azam has three T20I series before the World Cup to get into the groove - a five-match home series against New Zealand, followed by a three-match series against Ireland and four T20Is against England.

Pakistan will begin their 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign against co-hosts United States and will also face India, Canada and Ireland in Group A matches.